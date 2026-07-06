Man Shoots Mother After She Stopped Him From Consuming Drugs In Rishikesh; Arrested
Police are probing the source of the firearm used in the incident as the injured woman remains in critical condition.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Rishikesh: A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting his 63-year-old mother after she objected to his drug consumption in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday night in the Pashulok Displaced Colony under the IDPL police outpost limits. The accused, identified as Sumit Gaur, allegedly opened fire on his mother, Usha Devi, with a 12-bore firearm following an argument, they said.
According to the police, Usha Devi had asked her son to stop consuming intoxicants, which led to a heated argument. During the altercation, Sumit allegedly fired at her, causing a severe injury to her forehead.
Hearing the gunshot, local residents rushed to the house. The accused himself took his mother to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, where she is undergoing treatment and remains in critical condition, police said.
Upon receiving the information, the IDPL outpost in charge, Vivek Kumar Rathi, arrived at the scene with a police team. The police officials collected evidence and launched an investigation. Officials are also verifying whether the firearm used in the incident was licensed or illegally possessed.
The accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned. A case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s elder son, Amit Gaur, and further legal proceedings are underway, police added.
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