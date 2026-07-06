ETV Bharat / state

Man Shoots Mother After She Stopped Him From Consuming Drugs In Rishikesh; Arrested

Rishikesh: A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting his 63-year-old mother after she objected to his drug consumption in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday night in the Pashulok Displaced Colony under the IDPL police outpost limits. The accused, identified as Sumit Gaur, allegedly opened fire on his mother, Usha Devi, with a 12-bore firearm following an argument, they said.

According to the police, Usha Devi had asked her son to stop consuming intoxicants, which led to a heated argument. During the altercation, Sumit allegedly fired at her, causing a severe injury to her forehead.

Hearing the gunshot, local residents rushed to the house. The accused himself took his mother to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, where she is undergoing treatment and remains in critical condition, police said.