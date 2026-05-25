ETV Bharat / state

Man Shoots Dead Three Family Members Over Property Dispute In Haryana

The accused first shot at his grandmother and later his brother and uncle after they came to intervene.

Police on standby outside the house where a man shot dead three of his family members in Ambala
Police on standby outside the house where a man shot dead three of his family members in Ambala (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Ambala: In a shocking incident reported from Haryana, a man shot dead three members of his family including his brother and grandmother over a property dispute in Ambala on Sunday. The incident took place at Bichpari village within the Shahzadpur.

According to police, the 22-year-old accused, Abhishek, first shot at his 95-year-old grandmother, Isro Devi, after an altercation broke out within the family. When his elder brother, Sandeep Kumar, and his uncle, Mahinder, rushed to intervene, he opened fire on them as well. The police stated that the accused's grandmother died on the spot, while his uncle and elder brother succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital. Abhishek's aunt also sustained a gunshot wound in this incident and has been admitted to PGIMER in Chandigarh.

Ongoing Property Dispute

Police investigation has revealed that the accused, Abhishek, had been embroiled in a long-standing dispute with his family. The accused is currently pursuing a degree in pharmacy in Panchkula. His grandmother, Isro Devi, has two sons—Satbir Singh and Mahinder Pal—who live separately.

Mahinder has no children of his own; consequently, Satbir's elder son, Sandeep, was the one who looked after him. Meanwhile, the younger son, Abhishek, lives with Satbir. A dispute had been brewing between Satbir's two sons—Abhishek and Sandeep—regarding a contract for soil mining on their land and certain financial transactions.

TAGGED:

AMBALA FAMILY MURDER
AMBALA MAN SHOT FAMILY
HARYANA
HARYANA LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.