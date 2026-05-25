Man Shoots Dead Three Family Members Over Property Dispute In Haryana
The accused first shot at his grandmother and later his brother and uncle after they came to intervene.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Ambala: In a shocking incident reported from Haryana, a man shot dead three members of his family including his brother and grandmother over a property dispute in Ambala on Sunday. The incident took place at Bichpari village within the Shahzadpur.
According to police, the 22-year-old accused, Abhishek, first shot at his 95-year-old grandmother, Isro Devi, after an altercation broke out within the family. When his elder brother, Sandeep Kumar, and his uncle, Mahinder, rushed to intervene, he opened fire on them as well. The police stated that the accused's grandmother died on the spot, while his uncle and elder brother succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital. Abhishek's aunt also sustained a gunshot wound in this incident and has been admitted to PGIMER in Chandigarh.
Ongoing Property Dispute
Police investigation has revealed that the accused, Abhishek, had been embroiled in a long-standing dispute with his family. The accused is currently pursuing a degree in pharmacy in Panchkula. His grandmother, Isro Devi, has two sons—Satbir Singh and Mahinder Pal—who live separately.
Mahinder has no children of his own; consequently, Satbir's elder son, Sandeep, was the one who looked after him. Meanwhile, the younger son, Abhishek, lives with Satbir. A dispute had been brewing between Satbir's two sons—Abhishek and Sandeep—regarding a contract for soil mining on their land and certain financial transactions.