ETV Bharat / state

Man Shoots Dead Three Family Members Over Property Dispute In Haryana

Ambala: In a shocking incident reported from Haryana, a man shot dead three members of his family including his brother and grandmother over a property dispute in Ambala on Sunday. The incident took place at Bichpari village within the Shahzadpur.

According to police, the 22-year-old accused, Abhishek, first shot at his 95-year-old grandmother, Isro Devi, after an altercation broke out within the family. When his elder brother, Sandeep Kumar, and his uncle, Mahinder, rushed to intervene, he opened fire on them as well. The police stated that the accused's grandmother died on the spot, while his uncle and elder brother succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital. Abhishek's aunt also sustained a gunshot wound in this incident and has been admitted to PGIMER in Chandigarh.

Ongoing Property Dispute