ETV Bharat / state

Man Sets Wife Ablaze Over Nightdress Dispute In Karnataka’s Belagavi, Arrested

Belagavi: A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly setting his wife on fire following a dispute over her clothing at their residence in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, police said.

The incident took place on April 19 in Nandgad village of Khanapur taluk. The accused, identified as Krishna Patil, allegedly objected to his 27-year-old wife Manjula Patil wearing a nightdress at home instead of a sari. The two got into an argument, which escalated when Krishna allegedly threatened to burn her dress if she refused to change, the police said.

When she did not comply, he reportedly made multiple attempts and eventually set her clothing on fire. The victim sustained severe burn injuries in the incident.

She was initially taken to Belagavi Medical College Hospital, where doctors said she suffered around 80 per cent burn injuries. She was later shifted to a hospital in Goa for advanced treatment.