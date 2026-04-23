Man Sets Wife Ablaze Over Nightdress Dispute In Karnataka’s Belagavi, Arrested
The accused, identified as Krishna Patil, allegedly objected to his 27-year-old wife Manjula Patil wearing a nightdress at home instead of a sari.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 1:57 AM IST
Belagavi: A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly setting his wife on fire following a dispute over her clothing at their residence in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, police said.
The incident took place on April 19 in Nandgad village of Khanapur taluk. The accused, identified as Krishna Patil, allegedly objected to his 27-year-old wife Manjula Patil wearing a nightdress at home instead of a sari. The two got into an argument, which escalated when Krishna allegedly threatened to burn her dress if she refused to change, the police said.
When she did not comply, he reportedly made multiple attempts and eventually set her clothing on fire. The victim sustained severe burn injuries in the incident.
She was initially taken to Belagavi Medical College Hospital, where doctors said she suffered around 80 per cent burn injuries. She was later shifted to a hospital in Goa for advanced treatment.
Police said the woman’s family alleged a history of domestic disputes and harassment. The couple had been married for eight years and have two children including a five-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son.
In her complaint filed at Nandgad police station, the victim’s mother, Santoshi Narayana Bhatakande, accused Krishna, along with his parents and brother of subjecting Manjula to physical and mental harassment since her marriage. She further alleged that Krishna set Manjula on fire with intent to kill.
Police have registered a case and arrested the accused on April 20. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime. Police said the accused has undergone a medical examination and has been remanded to judicial custody.
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