Man Sets Himself On Fire Outside In-Laws' House In Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, Critical
According to police, Kumar's first wife died six years ago, after which he married Rampyari, a resident of Khudaganj locality in Pilibhit.
By PTI
Published : November 20, 2026 at 12:04 AM IST|
Updated : November 20, 2026 at 12:10 AM IST
Pilibhit: A 45-year-old man allegedly set himself on fire outside his in-laws' house in Chhota Khudaganj locality here on Thursday evening, leaving him critically injured, police said.
The man, identified as Ravi Kumar, a native of Kasganj district, was rushed to a medical college hospital, where his condition remains critical, they said.
City Circle Officer Amarnath Verma said police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and an investigation is underway.
According to police, Kumar's first wife died six years ago, after which he married Rampyari, a resident of Khudaganj locality in Pilibhit. Her first husband had also died.
Police said Kumar's in-laws told them that he was addicted to alcohol and frequently quarrelled with family members while under its influence.
A few days ago, he allegedly had a dispute with his brother's wife, following which a case was registered against him. He subsequently came to Pilibhit and started staying at his in-laws' place.
However, due to his behaviour, Rampyari refused to live with him, following which he rented a room near Kamalle crossing in the city, police said.
On Thursday evening, Kumar allegedly reached his in-laws' house in an inebriated condition, poured an inflammable substance on himself and set himself ablaze, police said. Hearing his cries, locals rushed to the spot, while his wife took him to the hospital, they added.
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