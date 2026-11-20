ETV Bharat / state

Man Sets Himself On Fire Outside In-Laws' House In Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, Critical

Pilibhit: A 45-year-old man allegedly set himself on fire outside his in-laws' house in Chhota Khudaganj locality here on Thursday evening, leaving him critically injured, police said.

The man, identified as Ravi Kumar, a native of Kasganj district, was rushed to a medical college hospital, where his condition remains critical, they said.

City Circle Officer Amarnath Verma said police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and an investigation is underway.

According to police, Kumar's first wife died six years ago, after which he married Rampyari, a resident of Khudaganj locality in Pilibhit. Her first husband had also died.

Police said Kumar's in-laws told them that he was addicted to alcohol and frequently quarrelled with family members while under its influence.