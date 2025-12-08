ETV Bharat / state

Man Served Legal Notice Over Rs 12 'Unpaid' Power Bill In Madhya Pradesh

Satna: In a bizarre incident reported from Madhya Pradesh, a man was sent a legal notice by the Electricity Department over Rs 12 “unpaid” power bill in Satna district of the state.

The incident has come to light from Kothi town of Satna district where the electricity department issued a notice to Piyush Agrawal for an outstanding electricity bill of Rs 12. The notice stated that legal action would be taken against him if he did not pay the Rs 12.

“...You have failed to pay your electricity bill for service connection number 149xxxxx within the due date. An outstanding amount of Rs 12 is due on your electricity connection, which is payable due to non-payment within the stipulated date. This notice is being sent to you...for the recovery of the outstanding amount of Rs 12, including a penalty of Rs 12. Legal action will be taken if payment is not made,” the notice reads.