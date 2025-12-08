Man Served Legal Notice Over Rs 12 'Unpaid' Power Bill In Madhya Pradesh
Piyush Agrawal of Kothi town said that the legal notice was issued despite him paying the dues on time.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 1:52 PM IST
Satna: In a bizarre incident reported from Madhya Pradesh, a man was sent a legal notice by the Electricity Department over Rs 12 “unpaid” power bill in Satna district of the state.
The incident has come to light from Kothi town of Satna district where the electricity department issued a notice to Piyush Agrawal for an outstanding electricity bill of Rs 12. The notice stated that legal action would be taken against him if he did not pay the Rs 12.
“...You have failed to pay your electricity bill for service connection number 149xxxxx within the due date. An outstanding amount of Rs 12 is due on your electricity connection, which is payable due to non-payment within the stipulated date. This notice is being sent to you...for the recovery of the outstanding amount of Rs 12, including a penalty of Rs 12. Legal action will be taken if payment is not made,” the notice reads.
Reacting to the legal notice, a surprised Agrawal said that he failed to fathom the reasons behind the notice as he had been paying the bills on time. "I pay all my bills on time, but I never imagined I would receive a notice like this for just 12 rupees. I was really worried, wondering what this was all about." When the distressed consumer contacted the electricity department regarding the notice, the department admitted that the notice had been sent to him by mistake.
Hemraj Sen, the junior engineer at the electricity department in Kothi town, said, "The case of consumer Piyush Agrawal has come to our attention, in which a notice was mistakenly sent to him. We acknowledge this error and will take special care to ensure that such a mistake is not repeated. The consumer pays all his bills on time, and there is no question of any action being taken against him."
