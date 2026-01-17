Man Sentenced To Death For Rape Of Minor In Just 40 Days In Gujarat's Rajkot
Prompt police probe, government's arguments and evidence proved crucial in ensuring justice for the six-year-old victim.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
Rajkot: The POCSO court of Gujarat's Rajkot on Saturday sentenced a man to death for raping a six-year-old girl and assaulting her with an iron rod, in a verdict pronounced within just 40 days of the crime.
Prompt police investigation and the government's strong arguments proved crucial in the case, setting a precedent for society.
The incident occurred on December 4 last year on the outskirts of Pratappur (Navagam), 18 km from Atkot police station in rural Rajkot. Police said the victim was playing at the garden of her maternal uncle's house with her sister and other children when Ram Singh (32) abducted her and raped her.
Singh also inserted an iron rod into the victim's private parts causing critical injuries. A case was registered at the Atkot police station under section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.
Given the gravity of the incident, the investigation was assigned to Simran Bhardwaj, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Dhoraji, under the guidance of Range Inspector General Ashok Kumar and Superintendent of Police Vijay Singh Gurjar. Since the victim was frightened, a female officer and a child welfare officer counseled her and obtained a description of the accused.
Clear message from the Gujarat Government: An attack on our daughters means the end of your life.— Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) January 17, 2026
As Deputy Chief Minister & Home Minister, I state this clearly: Gujarat has zero tolerance for crimes against women and children.
In the Atkot POCSO case, justice is delivered…
Based on the description, police questioned approximately 200 migrant labourers working in the area near the spot where the incident occurred. Police arrested Singh, a resident of Alirajpur in Madhya Pradesh December 8. During interrogation, Ram confessed to the crime.
A sensitive aspect of the police investigation was that during the identification parade, each suspect was given a toy so that the victim and the children who were with her did not get intimidated. This helped as the victim and others identify Singh with ease.
Police also collected medical, forensic, and documentary evidence in just 12 days and submitted a chargesheet with the court. Singh's hair was found at the scene, and the forensic report proved crucial to prove he was the culprit. An FSL officer visited the spot and the medical report was immediately obtained.
District Public Prosecutor SK Vora and Assistant Public Prosecutor PK Patel presented strong arguments in the case even as Sub-Inspector PN Bharwad was appointed the nodal officer to ensure that witnesses and evidence were presented in the court on time. Judge VA Rana of the Third Additional Sessions and District Court (POCSO Court) heard the arguments of both parties and the strong evidence and convicted the Singh to death.
In a post on X, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, "Clear message from the Gujarat Government: An attack on our daughters means the end of your life. As Deputy Chief Minister & Home Minister, I state this clearly: Gujarat has zero tolerance for crimes against women and children. In the Atkot POCSO case, justice is delivered within just 40 days from FIR to conviction. This shows that in Gujarat, criminals will not escape by delaying the law. My heartfelt congratulations to the Rajkot Rural Police, the prosecutors, and the entire justice system for their swift and strong action. Gujarat stands firmly with every daughter."
Also Read
Alwar POCSO Court Awards Life Term to Accused In Minor Gang Rape Case