Man Sentenced To Death For Rape Of Minor In Just 40 Days In Gujarat's Rajkot

Rajkot: The POCSO court of Gujarat's Rajkot on Saturday sentenced a man to death for raping a six-year-old girl and assaulting her with an iron rod, in a verdict pronounced within just 40 days of the crime.

Prompt police investigation and the government's strong arguments proved crucial in the case, setting a precedent for society.

The incident occurred on December 4 last year on the outskirts of Pratappur (Navagam), 18 km from Atkot police station in rural Rajkot. Police said the victim was playing at the garden of her maternal uncle's house with her sister and other children when Ram Singh (32) abducted her and raped her.

Singh also inserted an iron rod into the victim's private parts causing critical injuries. A case was registered at the Atkot police station under section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

Given the gravity of the incident, the investigation was assigned to Simran Bhardwaj, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Dhoraji, under the guidance of Range Inspector General Ashok Kumar and Superintendent of Police Vijay Singh Gurjar. Since the victim was frightened, a female officer and a child welfare officer counseled her and obtained a description of the accused.