Man Sentenced To Death For Rape, Murder Of Minor Girl In Odisha's Angul
The Angul special POCSO court pronounced the verdict within a year, reports Sangram Ranjan Nath.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
Angul: A Special POCSO Court in Odisha's Angul on Friday sentenced a man to death for the rape and murder of a minor girl.
The court convicted Babula Jena (40) to death after a fast-track trial which was completed within a year. On March 14, 2025, the four-year-old girl went missing while playing outside her home in the Nisha Industrial Area. Her family reported the disappearance to police the next day.
Police later discovered her body under a mahua tree. Based on local intelligence and evidence, police arrested Jena within four days. Investigation revealed that Jena abducted the child, raped her and killed her by crushing her with a stone. Angul SP Rahul Jain formed a special team to probe the case. Scientific experts and sniffer dogs assisted in the probe after which the case was fast-tracked, and police filed the chargesheet within a month.
Police said Jena picked up the victim from her house where she was playing. During the trial, 32 witnesses testified in the court. The POCSO court, after hearing the case, found Jena guilty on the basis of DNA report, forensic data and witnesses' evidence and sentenced him to death.
Jain, in a press conference said the police acted proactively to ensure justice for the victim. He said the investigation was foolproof to ensure the guilty got the punishment for the heinous crime. Former Public Prosecutor (APP) Saroj Patnaik, initially handled the case which was later argued by Public Prosecutor (APP) Dilip Das.
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