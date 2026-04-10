ETV Bharat / state

Man Sentenced To Death For Rape, Murder Of Minor Girl In Odisha's Angul

Angul: A Special POCSO Court in Odisha's Angul on Friday sentenced a man to death for the rape and murder of a minor girl.

The court convicted Babula Jena (40) to death after a fast-track trial which was completed within a year. On March 14, 2025, the four-year-old girl went missing while playing outside her home in the Nisha Industrial Area. Her family reported the disappearance to police the next day.

Police later discovered her body under a mahua tree. Based on local intelligence and evidence, police arrested Jena within four days. Investigation revealed that Jena abducted the child, raped her and killed her by crushing her with a stone. Angul SP Rahul Jain formed a special team to probe the case. Scientific experts and sniffer dogs assisted in the probe after which the case was fast-tracked, and police filed the chargesheet within a month.