Man Sentenced To Death For Murder Of Wife, Two Kids In Telangana's Vikarabad

Vikarabad: The Vikarabad Principal District Sessions Judge Dr Sunnam Srinivas Reddy on Thursday sentenced a man to death for brutally killing his wife and two children in 2019.

Along with the death penalty, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Guru Praveen Kumar and ruled that failure to pay it would result in an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment. The details on the judgment were shared by District SP K Narayana Reddy through an official statement.

Kumar, a resident of Serilingampalli in Hyderabad had fallen in love with Chandni, who was already married and had a son named Ayan. After they got married, the couple moved to Vikarabad, where they had a daughter named Angel.

However, their marital relationship soon became strained. Kumar grew increasingly suspicious that Chandni was talking too much on her mobile phone. Frequent arguments deepened his doubts and anger.