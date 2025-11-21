ETV Bharat / state

Man Sentenced To Death For Murder Of Wife, Two Kids In Telangana's Vikarabad

Guru Praveen Kumar had killed his wife and kids in 2019. The court termed the crime 'rarest of rare' and awarded him the death sentence.

The Vikarabad Principal District Sessions Judge Dr Sunnam Srinivas Reddy on Thursday sentenced a man to death for brutally killing his wife and two children in 2019.
File photo of Guru Praveen Kumar and his family (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 21, 2025 at 3:17 PM IST

Vikarabad: The Vikarabad Principal District Sessions Judge Dr Sunnam Srinivas Reddy on Thursday sentenced a man to death for brutally killing his wife and two children in 2019.

Along with the death penalty, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Guru Praveen Kumar and ruled that failure to pay it would result in an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment. The details on the judgment were shared by District SP K Narayana Reddy through an official statement.

Kumar, a resident of Serilingampalli in Hyderabad had fallen in love with Chandni, who was already married and had a son named Ayan. After they got married, the couple moved to Vikarabad, where they had a daughter named Angel.

However, their marital relationship soon became strained. Kumar grew increasingly suspicious that Chandni was talking too much on her mobile phone. Frequent arguments deepened his doubts and anger.

Consumed by suspicion and anger, Kumar decided to end the lives of his wife and children. On the night of August 4, 2019, after both children had fallen asleep, he attacked Chandni (30) with an iron rod, hitting her on the head. He then turned to Ayan (10) and beat him to death with the same rod. Finally, he strangled their four-year-old daughter, Angel, killing her instantly.

After committing the brutal crime, Kumar reportedly attempted to end his own life. He began walking towards the railway tracks neaby, but, upon noticing a police station on the way, changed his mind and surrendered.

A case was registered by the then Inspector Srinivas Rao, and the investigation was carried out under the supervision of DSPs Sitaram and Sanjeeva Rao. After examining evidence, witnesses, and forensic analysis, the court declared the case as one of the “rarest of the rare”, deserving of the highest punishment.

Legal experts and police officials believe the judgment delivers a strong message against domestic violence and family-based homicide. Many locals expressed emotional relief, saying justice was served for the innocent lives lost

