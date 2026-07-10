ETV Bharat / state

Man Sentenced To Death For Killing 1.5-Year-Old Nephew In UP's Firozabad

Firozabad: A court in the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh has sentenced a man to death for killing his one-and-a-half-year-old nephew by repeatedly slamming him against the ground, a government lawyer said on Friday. According to District Government Counsel Rajiv Upadhyay, the court convicted Viraj on Thursday and announced the sentence on Friday.

Providing details of the case, Upadhyay said that on May 30, Viraj visited his sister-in-law Rati, a resident of Bamai (under the Araon police station area) who had come to meet her relatives in Shikohabad. Viraj allegedly had proposed to marry her, which she rejected. Consequently, he killed his nephew Aarav by repeatedly slamming him against the ground.