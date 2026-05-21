Man Sentenced To Death For Killing In-Laws In Telangana
Investigations reveal Mekala Nagaraju had attacked his wife Deepika and brother-in-law with a knife when they attempted to intervene.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Warangal: A 25-year-old autorickshaw driver was awarded death penalty by a local court in Telangana's Warangal district on Wednesday for brutally hacking his parents-in-law to death while they were asleep in 2024 following a dispute with his wife.
Warangal First Additional District Court Judge Maitreyi delivered the verdict sentencing Mekala Nagaraju, alias Bunny, a native of Gundenga in Gudur Mandal, Mahabubabad district, to death for killing his in-laws, Suguna and Srinu at their residence at Padaharuchinthal Thanda. He also attacked his wife Deepika and her brother with a knife when they attempted to intervene.
Nagaraju had entered into a love marriage with Deepika in November 2023. But after some time, differences arose between them, leading to Deepika returning to her parents' home. As she refused to return to him, Nagaraju harboured deep resentment against her parents.
On the midnight of July 10, 2024, Nagaraju went to Padaharuchinthal police station and brutally murdered his in-laws. The police registered a case, initiated an investigation, and subsequently arrested the accused.
After gathering evidence, police filed a chargesheet in the court. Since both the lower court and the High Court denied him bail, Nagaraju has remained in judicial custody. The trial proceeded in court from August 7, 2025 till March 2 this year. With the crime proven beyond doubt, the Judge sentenced Nagaraju to death.
Previous Death Sentence Verdicts
Till now, courts in the erstwhile Warangal district have sentenced eight individuals to death in various cases. In many of these cases, the death sentence was later commuted by the High Court to life imprisonment. When the convicts appealed to the Supreme Court, the apex court upheld the High Court's verdict.
In 1964, the then District Judge, Umapathi Rao, sentenced an accused to death. The High Court subsequently commuted this sentence to life imprisonment.
In 1983, the First Additional District Judge, Mallikarjun Rao, sentenced three co-villagers, Rotte Kommalu, Ambala Karaswamy, and Vangapandla Ailayya, to death in connection with the murder of Togaru Narasimha Reddy, a resident of Jalli village in Chennaraopeta Mandal. The High Court later commuted the sentence to life imprisonment.
On May 24, 2003, the Third Additional District Court Judge, Mohan Gandhi, sentenced Madhava Reddy, a resident of Uppugallu in Jafarghad Mandal, Jangaon district, to death. The High Court subsequently commuted this sentence to life imprisonment.
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