ETV Bharat / state

Man Sentenced To Death For Killing In-Laws In Telangana

Warangal: A 25-year-old autorickshaw driver was awarded death penalty by a local court in Telangana's Warangal district on Wednesday for brutally hacking his parents-in-law to death while they were asleep in 2024 following a dispute with his wife.

Warangal First Additional District Court Judge Maitreyi delivered the verdict sentencing Mekala Nagaraju, alias Bunny, a native of Gundenga in Gudur Mandal, Mahabubabad district, to death for killing his in-laws, Suguna and Srinu at their residence at Padaharuchinthal Thanda. He also attacked his wife Deepika and her brother with a knife when they attempted to intervene.

Nagaraju had entered into a love marriage with Deepika in November 2023. But after some time, differences arose between them, leading to Deepika returning to her parents' home. As she refused to return to him, Nagaraju harboured deep resentment against her parents.

On the midnight of July 10, 2024, Nagaraju went to Padaharuchinthal police station and brutally murdered his in-laws. The police registered a case, initiated an investigation, and subsequently arrested the accused.

After gathering evidence, police filed a chargesheet in the court. Since both the lower court and the High Court denied him bail, Nagaraju has remained in judicial custody. The trial proceeded in court from August 7, 2025 till March 2 this year. With the crime proven beyond doubt, the Judge sentenced Nagaraju to death.

Previous Death Sentence Verdicts