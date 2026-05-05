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Man Sentenced To Death For Burning Woman Alive After Rape Attempt In Mathura

Man Sentenced To Death For Burning Woman Alive After Rape Attempt In Mathura ( IANS )

Mathura: A district court here on Tuesday sentenced a 28-year-old man from Haryana to death for attempting to rape his sister's relative and killing her by setting her on fire after she resisted, officials said.

District Judge Vikas Kumar convicted the accused, Umesh Kumar, in the case on April 30 and pronounced the sentence on Tuesday, terming it a "rarest of rare" crime.

The court awarded capital punishment under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder, along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

It also sentenced him to seven years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 under Section 333, and five years' rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 74.

According to District Government Counsel (Criminal) Shivram Singh Tarkar, the incident took place on March 11, 2025, in Koh village under Farah police station area of Mathura district.

The accused, a resident of Hasanpur in Palwal district of Haryana, used to frequently visit his sister's in-laws' house. During these visits, he developed contact with Rekha, the wife of his sister's brother-in-law, and had earlier lured her away, following which a complaint was filed and she was later recovered by police.