Man Sentenced To 20 Years Imprisonment For Raping, Impregnating Minor In Gujarat's Visavadar
The victim, who was raped by the convict on promise of marriage, was five months pregnant and had to undergo an abortion.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Junagadh: A man was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by a court in Gujarat's Visavadar for raping and impregnating a minor.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Vishal Dabhi of Bhesan Taluka for raping the 14-year-old girl and impregnating her.
Police said, Vishal, known to the victim's family, had developed a relationship with her. He entered into a physical relationship with the victim on the promise of marriage. However, the victim became pregnant and it came to fore when she complained of abdominal pain to her mother. She also revealed her relationship with Vishal. A medical examination revealed that the minor was five months pregnant.
The girl's father then filed a complaint against Vishal at Bhesan police station following which he was arrested. The victim was medically examined at a government hospital in Junagadh where a DNA test was conducted and her fetus aborted.
A case was filed against Vishal on November 29, 2022. From the filing of the case to the verdict, justice was secured for the victim in three years, one month, and 25 days.
During the trial, the court heard testimonies of 16 witnesses, including arguments from the complainant and the accused's lawyers. The verdict in the case was reserved for December 19, 2025. Then, on January 23 this year, Visavadar's Fourth Additional Sessions Judge, Hetal Kumar Joshi, sentenced Vishal to 20 years' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.
During the trial, the Visavadar Court meticulously examined the clothes of the victim and the accused, their medical reports, abortion report, DNA test report, and other important documents, including those submitted by the Forensic Science Laboratory. Gynecologists from private and government hospitals in Junagadh city examined the teenage victim and explained that the abortion on the victim was done on the advice of a specialist.
