Man Sentenced To 20 Years Imprisonment For Raping, Impregnating Minor In Gujarat's Visavadar

Junagadh: A man was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by a court in Gujarat's Visavadar for raping and impregnating a minor.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Vishal Dabhi of Bhesan Taluka for raping the 14-year-old girl and impregnating her.

Police said, Vishal, known to the victim's family, had developed a relationship with her. He entered into a physical relationship with the victim on the promise of marriage. However, the victim became pregnant and it came to fore when she complained of abdominal pain to her mother. She also revealed her relationship with Vishal. A medical examination revealed that the minor was five months pregnant.

The girl's father then filed a complaint against Vishal at Bhesan police station following which he was arrested. The victim was medically examined at a government hospital in Junagadh where a DNA test was conducted and her fetus aborted.