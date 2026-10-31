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Man Sentenced To 20 Years For Raping Minor In JK's Ramban

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Banihal/Jammu: A local court in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban has convicted a man in a 2016 rape case involving a minor girl and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, an official said on Saturday.

The verdict was delivered by Judge Pardeep Kumar in the Fast Track Court, Ramban, against the convict, Dawood Ahmad, on Friday, the official said. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Ahmad, stipulating that failure to pay the amount would result in an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

The case was registered at Batote police station following a complaint lodged by Mohammad Akbar on August 24, 2016.