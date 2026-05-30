ETV Bharat / state

Man Sent To Prison For Remainder Of Life By Kerala Court For Sexual Assault Of Minor Boy

Kozhikode: A Kerala court on Saturday sentenced a 29-year-old man to imprisonment for the remainder of his life for kidnapping and brutally sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy back in 2022.

Nadapuram Fast Track Special Court Judge Devan K Menon punished the convict with term sentences totalling 16 years for various offences under the IPC and life imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, special public prosecutor (SPP) Manoj Aroor said.

The prosecutor said that the court sent the convict to prison for the remainder of his life and also imposed a fine of Rs 2.1 lakh on him.

If the amount is realised from the convict, it should be paid to the victim, the court said and also directed the Kozhikode District Legal Services Authority to provide him additional compensation for the mental trauma undergone by him, the SPP said.