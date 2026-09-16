ETV Bharat / state

Woman Run Over By Car After Argument With Alleged Boyfriend In UP's Lucknow

Lucknow: A woman was hit by a car, dragged on its bonnet and then run over by her alleged boyfriend, after an argument near Janeshwar Mishra Park at Gomtinagar Extension in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Shahnawaz Ali was arrested after the incident the video of which has gone viral on social media. Police said, an FIR has been registered against him for attempt to murder. Police have also detained an accomplice of the accused. The vehicle used in the incident has also been recovered and seized.

DCP East Diksha Sharma said the victim was already acquainted with the accused and the two had a dispute over something. Following the dispute, the accused, along with one of his accomplices, hit the woman with a car and ran her over. After committing the crime, he fled the spot, she said.

According to police, an investigation was initiated soon after the incident. "The police took action and arrested Shahnawaz. His accomplice has also been detained and is being interrogated. The vehicle used in the incident has been recovered," Sharma said.

She said police are investigating the cause of the dispute and the accused's motive for committing the crime. They are also investigating other facts and events related to the case. Police said further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge from the investigation.