Woman Run Over By Car After Argument With Alleged Boyfriend In UP's Lucknow
The accused, identified as Shahnawaz Ali was arrested after the incident the video of which has gone viral on social media
Published : September 16, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
Lucknow: A woman was hit by a car, dragged on its bonnet and then run over by her alleged boyfriend, after an argument near Janeshwar Mishra Park at Gomtinagar Extension in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Wednesday.
The accused, identified as Shahnawaz Ali was arrested after the incident the video of which has gone viral on social media. Police said, an FIR has been registered against him for attempt to murder. Police have also detained an accomplice of the accused. The vehicle used in the incident has also been recovered and seized.
DCP East Diksha Sharma said the victim was already acquainted with the accused and the two had a dispute over something. Following the dispute, the accused, along with one of his accomplices, hit the woman with a car and ran her over. After committing the crime, he fled the spot, she said.
According to police, an investigation was initiated soon after the incident. "The police took action and arrested Shahnawaz. His accomplice has also been detained and is being interrogated. The vehicle used in the incident has been recovered," Sharma said.
She said police are investigating the cause of the dispute and the accused's motive for committing the crime. They are also investigating other facts and events related to the case. Police said further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge from the investigation.
The video shows the woman in front of the car. It is alleged that even after hitting the woman, its driver Shahnawaz did not stop the car and continued to carry her on the hood for some distance. Afterwards, the woman fell and was injured.
The woman alleges that she was in a relationship with Shahnawaz. On Wednesday morning, she went to have tea near Janeshwar Mishra Park when Shahnawaz arrived with his friend Danish and two other women. It is reported that the woman, seeing Shahnawaz with other women, objected following which an argument ensued between the two.
The woman alleged that Shahnawaz and his friend Danish verbally abused her. Afterwards, the two men got into the car and began driving away. The woman tried to stop the car. It is alleged that the driver accelerated the car and struck the woman. The impact left the woman hanging onto the hood of the car. However, the driver did not stop the car and continued driving for some distance.
The woman later fell off the hood. The woman alleged that Shahnawaz initially introduced himself as Yash Thakur. She said she later learned of his true identity. Police are also investigating the viral video and footage from nearby CCTV cameras. The car's registration number is UP-32-KH-8090, said Sharma.
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