Man Rescued From Sludge Of Deep Drain In Ghaziabad
The man was rescued by Quick Response Vehicle' led by a fire officer from the Kotwali fire station in Shastri Nagar area.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The timely action by the fire department on Friday saved the life of a man trapped in the sludge of a deep, filthy drain in the A-Block area of Shastri Nagar, Ghaziabad.
It is understood that the Kotwali fire station received information at 10:11 AM that a man was trapped in the sludge of a deep drain in I-Block, Shastri Nagar. Upon receiving the alert, a 'Quick Response Vehicle' led by a fire officer from the Kotwali fire station and a fire tender from the Kavi Nagar fire station were immediately dispatched to the scene.
The fire team arrived and first assessed the situation. Personnel then descended into the drain using necessary safety equipment and specialized rescue techniques. Although the relief operation amidst the sludge and filth was challenging, the firefighters exercised caution and skill to reach the man and pull him out safely.
After the rescue, the injured man was sent to the District Combined Hospital, Sanjay Nagar, for first aid. The rescued individual has been identified as 47-year-old Gaurav.
Preliminary reports indicate that he is out of danger. Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal stated that the fire department team successfully rescued the man trapped in the muddy drain, and he has been admitted to the Combined Hospital for treatment. It was not immediately clear as to how the man ended up in the deep drain.
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