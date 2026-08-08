ETV Bharat / state

Man Rescued From Sludge Of Deep Drain In Ghaziabad

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The timely action by the fire department on Friday saved the life of a man trapped in the sludge of a deep, filthy drain in the A-Block area of Shastri Nagar, Ghaziabad.

It is understood that the Kotwali fire station received information at 10:11 AM that a man was trapped in the sludge of a deep drain in I-Block, Shastri Nagar. Upon receiving the alert, a 'Quick Response Vehicle' led by a fire officer from the Kotwali fire station and a fire tender from the Kavi Nagar fire station were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The fire team arrived and first assessed the situation. Personnel then descended into the drain using necessary safety equipment and specialized rescue techniques. Although the relief operation amidst the sludge and filth was challenging, the firefighters exercised caution and skill to reach the man and pull him out safely.