ETV Bharat / state

Man Reconverts From Christianity After Chhattisgarh Villagers Refuse Wife’s Funeral As Per Hindu Practices

Dhamtari: A man returned to his old religion from Christianity after commotion during the last rites of his wife, who was denied a funeral as per Hindu rites.

As the situation aggravated, community members held a meeting that lasted about an hour. During this time, Sandeep Agrawal, the former district president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, was called to intervene in the matter.

In Bhatgaon, Dhamtari district, members of the Hindu community refused to participate in the last rites after Suresh Dhruv had converted to Christianity. His young wife Sarasvati Dhruv had died after an illness.

At the meeting, Suresh was asked to rejoin the Hindu community and to adhere to its traditions and customs. The man agreed to this, and subsequently, Gangajal (holy water from the Ganges) was sprinkled and offered to him to drink, followed by prayers to Hindu deities. According to community members, he was then readmitted into the community, and following which the deceased woman's funeral was conducted according to Hindu rites.

"I had voluntarily adopted Christianity about four years ago. I will not go back there again. I am returning to my original religion and community of my own free will. I will abide by the community's customs," said Suresh.

Former VHP district president, Agrawal, said that he had received information about the dispute regarding the woman's death and funeral in Bhatgaon. According to Agrawal, Suresh was counseled at the location and he expressed his willingness to accept Hinduism and the community's customs. “Following this, the rituals involving Gangajal and prayers were completed to readmit him into the community, and the deceased woman's funeral was subsequently conducted according to Hindu rites,” said Agrawal.