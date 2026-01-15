ETV Bharat / state

Man Rapes Minor Daughters, Elder Abused For 12 Years, In Rajasthan

Jodhpur: A case has been registered against a man for allegedly raping his two minor daughters, the elder one abused for 12 years, in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, police said on Thursday. The accused is absconding and searches are on for him, they added.

The matter came to light after the younger daughter informed her mother and elder sister. A fight broke out between the couple after which, the accused left home and is currently absconding.

Police said the accused's wife came to the police station with her daughters and filed a complaint against her husband. ADCP Virendra Singh said teams have been deployed to search for the accused and he will be apprehended very soon. Also, the investigation has been handed over to ACP Manglesh Chundawat, Singh added. A case has been registered under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he added.

On Wednesday, the ACP recorded the statements of the minor girls and conducted their medical examination. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team visited the house to collect evidence.