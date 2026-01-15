Man Rapes Minor Daughters, Elder Abused For 12 Years, In Rajasthan
Jodhpur Police said the accused is currently absconding and teams have been deployed to conduct search operations across the district.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
Jodhpur: A case has been registered against a man for allegedly raping his two minor daughters, the elder one abused for 12 years, in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, police said on Thursday. The accused is absconding and searches are on for him, they added.
The matter came to light after the younger daughter informed her mother and elder sister. A fight broke out between the couple after which, the accused left home and is currently absconding.
Police said the accused's wife came to the police station with her daughters and filed a complaint against her husband. ADCP Virendra Singh said teams have been deployed to search for the accused and he will be apprehended very soon. Also, the investigation has been handed over to ACP Manglesh Chundawat, Singh added. A case has been registered under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he added.
On Wednesday, the ACP recorded the statements of the minor girls and conducted their medical examination. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team visited the house to collect evidence.
According to the complainant, the accused, who works as a labourer, had allegedly raped his elder daughter when she was six years old. The victim told police, her father had beaten her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone. After this, he had sexually assaulted her for 12 years. The last time he allegedly raped her was a month ago, the complainant said.
The complaint stated that a few days ago, the accused molested his younger daughter but when she resisted, he let her go. She then told her mother and elder sister.
Upon learning about the incident, the accused's wife informed her father-in-law, resulting in a fight between the couple and the accused left home three days ago. Meanwhile, the woman took her daughters to the police station, where they narrated their ordeal and a case was registered against their father, police added.
