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Man Rapes 7-Year-Old Daughter Twice In Chhattisgarh; His ASI Brother Shields Him

Police said that the victim's mother decided to break her silence and lodged a complaint against her husband, who has been arrested by the police.

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 18, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Durg: In a shocking case of sexual assault reported from Chhattisgarh, a man allegedly raped his seven-year-old daughter twice in Durg district of the state. Even more shocking, the accused's brother—who is an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the police department—chose to shield his criminal sibling and hushed up the matter instead of upholding the law.

No complaint filed initially

CSP Satyaprakash Tiwari stated that the accused father first committed the vile act in March. “When the family learned of the incident, the accused's ASI brother—instead of ensuring justice or filing a police complaint—used his position and influence to suppress the matter. By shielding his brother, he prevented a complaint from being registered, allowing the accused to continue living at home without fear,” Tiwari said.

Mother breaks silence, approaches police station

According to the CSP, in July, the accused sexually assaulted his daughter for the second time. Police said that the mother of the victim decided to break her silence. Casting aside social stigma and pressure, she went directly to the Smriti Nagar police station and lodged a complaint against her husband.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the police immediately registered an FIR based on her complaint. Acting swiftly after the complaint was filed, the Smriti Nagar police arrested the accused father while further proceedings are underway.

Read More:

  1. Delhi Court Takes Cognisance Of Charge Sheet In Rape-Murder Case Of IRS Officer Daughter
  2. Patna HC Ruling On Attempt To Rape Reignites Debate, Activists Seek Judges' Training

TAGGED:

CHILD ABUSE
FATHER RAPES DAUGHTER
POCSO
RAPES
CHHATTISGARH LATEST

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