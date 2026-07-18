ETV Bharat / state

Man Rapes 7-Year-Old Daughter Twice In Chhattisgarh; His ASI Brother Shields Him

Durg: In a shocking case of sexual assault reported from Chhattisgarh, a man allegedly raped his seven-year-old daughter twice in Durg district of the state. Even more shocking, the accused's brother—who is an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the police department—chose to shield his criminal sibling and hushed up the matter instead of upholding the law.

No complaint filed initially

CSP Satyaprakash Tiwari stated that the accused father first committed the vile act in March. “When the family learned of the incident, the accused's ASI brother—instead of ensuring justice or filing a police complaint—used his position and influence to suppress the matter. By shielding his brother, he prevented a complaint from being registered, allowing the accused to continue living at home without fear,” Tiwari said.