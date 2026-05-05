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Man Posing As Rahul Gandhi's Aide Arrested For Duping Congress Leaders Of Crores Of Rupees

Man Posing As Rahul Gandhi's Aide Arrested For Duping Congress Leaders Of Crores Of Rupees ( ANI )

Dehradun: A digital conman who used a fake 'Truecaller' profile to impersonate as an aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and swindle crores of rupees from ticket-seekers in multiple states was arrested here, police said on Tuesday.

The scam came to light after Uttarakhand Congress leader Bhavana Pandey lodged a complaint at the Rajpur police station on May 3, alleging she was duped of Rs 25 lakh by a man who claimed he could secure her a high-ranking position.

According to the police, the accused, Gaurav Kumar, who is a resident of Amritsar, allegedly promised senior party functionaries in Uttarakhand and other states influential posts or assembly tickets in exchange for money.

Investigations revealed Kumar allegedly posed as Gandhi’s personal secretary Kanishk Singh, using data mined from political websites to target victims across Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Bihar.

"The accused had stopped answering calls after the money was delivered to his associate at Pandey's residence in Jakhan area last month," a senior police officer said.