ETV Bharat / state

Man Posing As Lokayukta Officer Arrested For Extortion Attempt In Shivamogga

Shivamogga: Police have arrested a man accused of impersonating a Lokayukta officer and attempting to extort money from a Public Works Department (PWD) engineer by promising to help him avoid legal action.

The accused, identified as Dhananjaya Reddy (33) from Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district, was arrested by the Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police and later remanded to judicial custody by a local court.

According to police, the complainant, Thippeswamy, a resident of Prashanth Nagar in Chitradurga and an Assistant Executive Engineer in the Electricity Sub-Division of the Public Works Department in Shivamogga, received a WhatsApp call from the accused.

During the call, Dhananjaya Reddy allegedly claimed to be a senior officer attached to the Bengaluru Lokayukta office and told the engineer that an FIR had been registered against him. He allegedly offered to help close the case by ensuring that a 'B Report' was filed and demanded money to be transferred online in return.