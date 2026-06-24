Man Posing As Lokayukta Officer Arrested For Extortion Attempt In Shivamogga
The complainant is an Assistant Executive Engineer in the Electricity Sub-Division of the Public Works Department and received a WhatsApp call from the accused.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 10:36 PM IST
Shivamogga: Police have arrested a man accused of impersonating a Lokayukta officer and attempting to extort money from a Public Works Department (PWD) engineer by promising to help him avoid legal action.
The accused, identified as Dhananjaya Reddy (33) from Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district, was arrested by the Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police and later remanded to judicial custody by a local court.
According to police, the complainant, Thippeswamy, a resident of Prashanth Nagar in Chitradurga and an Assistant Executive Engineer in the Electricity Sub-Division of the Public Works Department in Shivamogga, received a WhatsApp call from the accused.
During the call, Dhananjaya Reddy allegedly claimed to be a senior officer attached to the Bengaluru Lokayukta office and told the engineer that an FIR had been registered against him. He allegedly offered to help close the case by ensuring that a 'B Report' was filed and demanded money to be transferred online in return.
Following the incident, Thippeswamy lodged a complaint at the CEN Police Station. A case was registered under Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act and Sections 308(7) and 204 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
After registering the case, a police team led by CEN Police Inspector Manjunath, along with ASI Kiran Kumar and personnel Sangamesh and Sharath Kumar, launched an investigation and tracked down the accused.
Dhananjaya Reddy was subsequently arrested and produced before a court, which ordered that he be remanded to judicial custody.
Read More: