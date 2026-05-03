ETV Bharat / state

Man Poisons Wife And 4 Children To Death In Gurugram, Then Attempts To End His Life

Gurugram: A man allegedly killed his wife and four children before attempting to end his own life in Wazirpur village here in Haryana on Saturday.

The accused, in his late 30s and originally from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly poisoned his wife and four children to death and then tried to slit his wrist and throat and was left badly injured, a police official said. His wife was around 35 years old, while the children were aged 14, 12, 10, and 8.

The official said police received a call at around 9:30 pm on Saturday, informing them of the incident. The police rushed to the scene and immediately admitted the accused to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

He is being treated under police surveillance and will be interrogated once his condition stabilises, the official said. According to neighbours, the family lived in a rented accommodation, and there had been no prior indications of any major disputes or conflict.