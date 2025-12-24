ETV Bharat / state

Man Nabbed With Leopard Paws In Chattisgarh's Dhamtari

Dhamtari: A poacher was arrested with leopard claws and paws by the Chhattisgarh forest department staffers after the carcass of a big cat was found in Koregaon forest under Margarlod police station limits in the Dhamtari district. The accused has been booked under the relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972.

According to forest department officials, after being informed by a local shepherd about the leopard carcass in the North Singpur forest range under Dhamtari division on December 22, a team was sent to Koregaon to conduct searches in the surrounding areas and found the dead leopard without paws, raising doubts about possible poaching.

"Considering the seriousness of the case, a case was registered against an unknown person, followed by the launch of an intensive nocturnal investigation. The assistance of a dog squad from the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve was sought for it, which helped trace and arrest one suspect. The missing paws and claws were recovered from him," Dhamtari Forest Division DFO Shri Krishna Jadhav said.