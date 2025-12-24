Man Nabbed With Leopard Paws In Chattisgarh's Dhamtari
Dhamtari DFO Shri Krishna Jadhav said a leopard's carcass was found without its paws in Koregaon forest on December 22, raising suspicion of possible poaching.
Dhamtari: A poacher was arrested with leopard claws and paws by the Chhattisgarh forest department staffers after the carcass of a big cat was found in Koregaon forest under Margarlod police station limits in the Dhamtari district. The accused has been booked under the relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972.
According to forest department officials, after being informed by a local shepherd about the leopard carcass in the North Singpur forest range under Dhamtari division on December 22, a team was sent to Koregaon to conduct searches in the surrounding areas and found the dead leopard without paws, raising doubts about possible poaching.
"Considering the seriousness of the case, a case was registered against an unknown person, followed by the launch of an intensive nocturnal investigation. The assistance of a dog squad from the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve was sought for it, which helped trace and arrest one suspect. The missing paws and claws were recovered from him," Dhamtari Forest Division DFO Shri Krishna Jadhav said.
Jadhav added that the accused was identified as Govardhan Patel (35), son of Atmaram Patel of Korgaon village. "Following an intense grilling, he confessed to the crime. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Additionally, three other individuals are being questioned regarding their possible involvement in the case," said Jadhav.
The DFO said prima facie, the cause of the big cat's death appears to be drowning in the well. Since the leopard is a protected animal under Schedule I of WPA, a post-mortem examination was conducted by a team comprising three veterinarians. Some body parts of the leopard are being sent to Jabalpur for forensic examination to ascertain the actual cause of death, he added.
