Man Murders Wife's Paramour In Punjab's Sri Fatehgarh Sahib; Throws Body Into Canal
Police said that the village Panchayat had also intervened to find an amicable solution despite which the accused went ahead with the plan.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
Sri Fatehgarh Sahib: In a shocking murder case reported from Punjab, a man along with his accomplices killed the paramour of his wife and threw the body into a canal in a bid to destroy evidence in Sri Fatehgarb Sahib, police said on Monday.
Police have arrested the prime accused in the case while his three accomplices are at large. Search for the slain's body is going on.
The slain has been identified as Inderjit, a young man from Amloh village in Ladpur.
According to the police, Inderjit's mother lodged a complaint on July 6 saying that he disappeared that evening at around 8:30 pm under mysterious circumstances. Based on the complaint, police registered a case on July 7 and started searching for the youth.
SHO Sandeep Singh said that during subsequent investigation by the police, it has come to light that the said youth was abducted in front of a factory. The police initially registered a case of kidnapping against a suspect Ranjit Singh, he said.
However, when the suspect was questioned, he revealed that he and his accomplices had killed Inderjit and thrown his body into a canal near Anandpur Sahib, added the SHO.
“Based on the interrogation of the main accused Ranjit Singh, the police have named three other persons as accused, including Narinder Singh alias Mary, Harpreet Singh alias Aman and another unnamed person, who is being said to be a friend of Harpreet or Narinder," Singh said.
The SHO said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the deceased Inderjit allegedly had a love affair with the wife of the main accused Ranjit Singh.
“Due to this enmity, there had been many fights between the two families in the past. The village panchayat and the sarpanch had earlier also tried to pacify them and amicable settlements were reached, copies of which are available with the family. But the dispute between the two parties could not be completely resolved, due to which the accused took a horrific step and carried out this murder."
The family members of the slain youth on Monday staged a protest in Mandi Gobindgarh demanding the arrest of the rest of the accused and stern punishment for them.
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