ETV Bharat / state

Man Murders Wife's Paramour In Punjab's Sri Fatehgarh Sahib; Throws Body Into Canal

Sri Fatehgarh Sahib: In a shocking murder case reported from Punjab, a man along with his accomplices killed the paramour of his wife and threw the body into a canal in a bid to destroy evidence in Sri Fatehgarb Sahib, police said on Monday.

Police have arrested the prime accused in the case while his three accomplices are at large. Search for the slain's body is going on.

The slain has been identified as Inderjit, a young man from Amloh village in Ladpur.

According to the police, Inderjit's mother lodged a complaint on July 6 saying that he disappeared that evening at around 8:30 pm under mysterious circumstances. Based on the complaint, police registered a case on July 7 and started searching for the youth.

SHO Sandeep Singh said that during subsequent investigation by the police, it has come to light that the said youth was abducted in front of a factory. The police initially registered a case of kidnapping against a suspect Ranjit Singh, he said.