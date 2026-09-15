ETV Bharat / state

Man Shoots Dead Son In Haryana Village Over Land Dispute

After the incident, panic spread in the village while a pall of gloom descended on the other family members. After receiving the information, the personnel from the Kalanwali police reached the spot and started an investigation in the case.

The man along with his friends barged into his son's house and shot him dead. The deceased has been identified as Jaswant Singh, of village Khokhar, and was shot by Jalwinder Singh.

The police have registered a case on the basis of the statements of the wife of the deceased, Jashndeep Kaur. Kaur said that two to three people including her father-in-law entered the house and opened fire on Jaswant. She said that her husband received serious bullet wounds and succumbed later.

Kaur said that she will not allow her husband's post-mortem or perform the last rites of the husband's body until the accused were arrested.

Kalanwali police station in-charge Devi Lal said that the police have registered a case and an investigation is currently underway. "Based on the statements of the wife of the deceased we have started the search for the accused. The police are also investigating other reasons behind the crime including a land dispute,” said Lal.