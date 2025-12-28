ETV Bharat / state

Man Murdered By Two Sisters Over Blackmail In Telangana; Accused Arrested

According to Jagtial Rural police, the deceased Burra Mahender, a resident of Turkalmaddikunta village in Peddapalli district, was working as a medical representative in Hyderabad. Mahender, as per police, had developed a relationship with a young woman working in a software company and her elder sister, who was already married leading to an extramarital affair.

Jagtial: A 32-year-old man, who allegedly had an extra-marital affair with two sisters, was beaten to death by the siblings along with their family members here, police said. Police have arrested the accused in the case.

Mahender had been allegedly blackmailing the younger sister lately and was threatening to sabotage her marriage proposal with obscene videos in his cell phone. The enraged sisters hatched a plan to eliminate him, police said.

As per the plan, the younger sister called Mahender on Friday and asked him to come to her sister's village, which he did. Around 10 PM, the sisters got into an argument with him. As planned, they threw chili powder in Mahender's eyes and attacked him with sticks, according to the police.

According to the police, the accused severely beat Mahender with sticks leaving him in a pool of blood in front of the house with severe head injuries. Locals shifted him to the Jagtial Government Hospital in a 108 ambulance, where he died while undergoing treatment. On receiving information about the incident, Jagtial Rural Sub-Inspector Uma Sagar and Circle Inspector Sudhakar visited the spot as part of the investigation. CI Sudhakar stated that a case has been registered based on a complaint by the deceased's family members, and the accused have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. The deceased is survived by his wife and parents.