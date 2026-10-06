Woman, Her Husband Arrested Over Paramour's Murder In Chhattisgarh; Decapitated Body Recovered
Police said the woman wanted to end the illicit relationship, but the slain pressured her to continue it, reports Ujjwal Tiwari.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
Balrampur: A woman and her husband have been arrested by police in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur over the murder of the woman's paramour whose decapitated body has been recovered by the police, an official said on Tuesday.
The slain has been identified as Wasim Ansari. Additional SP Vishwa Deepak Tripathi stated that the murder came to light after the brother of the deceased lodged a complaint with the Davra Police Outpost stating that Ansari had been missing since the evening of October 2.
According to his brother, Ansari had left home saying he was going to get tomatoes loaded onto a vehicle but did not return by October 3. The complainant further informed the police that his brother's scooter had been found in a field. The police registered the complaint and initiated a search.
Tripathi said that on October 4, a severed head was discovered in the Chilma Ubka forest within the Pasta police station limits. The Balrampur police were immediately informed and upon launching a search, the police found a headless body near a field later that same day, Tripathi said.
Ansari's brother, who was called to the scene, identified the body. In the subsequent investigation, police detained suspects and began questioning them.
The police zeroed in on a couple, both of whom confessed to have murdered the man during interrogation, according to Tripathi. Interrogation revealed that Ansari had been involved in an illicit relationship with the woman, but she wished to end it. According to Tripathi, Ansari was pressuring her to continue the affair, causing her distress.
“After informing her husband about the situation, she conspired to kill Ansari; she called him to meet alone at a secluded spot where her husband, Sonu Khairwar, was already waiting with a sharp axe. As soon as Wasim arrived, the accused, Sonu, attacked him with the axe, and Wasim died on the spot,” he said.
Tripathi said that after committing the murder, the accused, Sonu Khairwar, along with his wife, severed the victim's head from the torso. They discarded the head and torso at separate locations and fled the scene.
The Additional SP stated that the accused couple has been arrested in connection with the murder. Police investigation is underway following the registration of the case, he said adding the couple was produced in court.
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