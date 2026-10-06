ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Her Husband Arrested Over Paramour's Murder In Chhattisgarh; Decapitated Body Recovered

Balrampur: A woman and her husband have been arrested by police in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur over the murder of the woman's paramour whose decapitated body has been recovered by the police, an official said on Tuesday.

The slain has been identified as Wasim Ansari. Additional SP Vishwa Deepak Tripathi stated that the murder came to light after the brother of the deceased lodged a complaint with the Davra Police Outpost stating that Ansari had been missing since the evening of October 2.

According to his brother, Ansari had left home saying he was going to get tomatoes loaded onto a vehicle but did not return by October 3. The complainant further informed the police that his brother's scooter had been found in a field. The police registered the complaint and initiated a search.

Tripathi said that on October 4, a severed head was discovered in the Chilma Ubka forest within the Pasta police station limits. The Balrampur police were immediately informed and upon launching a search, the police found a headless body near a field later that same day, Tripathi said.

Ansari's brother, who was called to the scene, identified the body. In the subsequent investigation, police detained suspects and began questioning them.