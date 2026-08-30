ETV Bharat / state

Man Murdered By Brother-In-Laws In Punjab's Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: A 22-year-old man was killed by his brother-in-laws at Kadgil in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Jagjit Singh. His father Tarsem Singh said, "Jagjit had got married to the sister of accused Jaspreet Singh and Harpreet Singh a month back. Even as my daughter-in-law's family was opposed to the alliance, the accused never expressed anger or resentment. Even my daughter-in-law's mother came to our house to meet her today".

Tarsem said the accused surrounded Jagjit at the bus stand and brutally murdered him. "My son had a love marriage with the girl around a month ago. Today, he was openly murdered by his brother-in-laws", he said.

DSP (Headquarters) Jaspal Singh said the girl's family did not approve of the marriage. The girl's brothers Jaspreet Singh Jassa and Harpreet Singh surrounded Jagjit Singh outside the bus stand in Tarn Taran and stabbed him to death. The accused stabbed the deceased several times on the head and face, due to which he died on the spot."