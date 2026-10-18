ETV Bharat / state

Man Masterminds 6-Year-Old Son's 'Kidnapping' To Force Estranged Wife's Return; 4 Held In Jaipur

Jaipur: The police in Jaipur have made quick arrests within 48 hours in the abduction case of a six-year-old child from the Shivdaspura locality in the capital city. This case was planned by the father and uncle of the child as a ploy to compel his estranged wife to return, sources said.

Four accused, including the father of the child, have been arrested by the police, while the child has been rescued unhurt by the police. The complainant registered a complaint at Shivdaspura police station on October 16, informing that two unknown masked men had kidnapped his six-year-old son on their bike when he was going to RO Plant to fetch some water.

In the course of the inquiry, the team of the police found that the CCTV footage from the surrounding areas showed that two people took the child away on the motorcycle. In further investigations, it was found that the father of the child, Kaluram Meena, and his brother, Mukesh Meena, were the chief conspirators in the fake kidnapping.

"Within 48 hours, the police team managed to recover the minor boy safely," DCP (South) Rajarshi Raj said. It was found out that Kaluram’s wife ran away from home three months ago with the help of Kaluram’s friend and neighbour, Rakesh Meena, along with all property papers. To compel her to come back to him with her own family and the family of her companion, Kaluram, along with his brother Mukesh, came up with the idea of kidnapping their son.

He used the services of two men from his shop, Dholu Meena and Angad Meena, to carry out his conspiracy. Four people have been arrested by the police in the case, who are the father of the child, Kaluram Meena, Mannaram Meena, Rohit Meena, and Angad Meena.