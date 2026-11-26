Man Linked To Gangster Naseem Durrani Injured In Encounter With Police in Northeast Delhi
The accused, identified as Aman Gurjar, sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the encounter and was taken to a hospital
By PTI
Published : November 26, 2026 at 11:38 AM IST
New Delhi: A man allegedly linked to gangster Naseem Durrani was injured in an exchange of fire with the Delhi Police in the Yamuna Khadar area near New Usmanpur early Thursday, police sources said.
The accused, identified as Aman Gurjar, sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the encounter and was taken to a hospital, they said. According to preliminary information, a team of the northeast district Special Staff was conducting an operation in the Yamuna Khadar area when it signalled Gurjar to stop.
However, he allegedly opened fire at the police team, following which the personnel retaliated, injuring him in the leg, the sources said. Police are also probing his alleged links with the D-Company and the criminal network associated with Durrani. However, his alleged underworld connections have not been officially confirmed.
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