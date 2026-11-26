ETV Bharat / state

Man Linked To Gangster Naseem Durrani Injured In Encounter With Police in Northeast Delhi

Representational image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: A man allegedly linked to gangster Naseem Durrani was injured in an exchange of fire with the Delhi Police in the Yamuna Khadar area near New Usmanpur early Thursday, police sources said.

The accused, identified as Aman Gurjar, sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the encounter and was taken to a hospital, they said. According to preliminary information, a team of the northeast district Special Staff was conducting an operation in the Yamuna Khadar area when it signalled Gurjar to stop.