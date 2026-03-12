ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Wife, Strangles Daughter To Death In Rajasthan's Dudu

The accused, Surjeet Singh, first slit his wife's, Saroj Devi (35), throat with a sword when she was asleep. When their daughter, Vanshika, woke up and started screaming, he strangled her to death in Bichoon village under ​​Mozmabad tehsil of the Mokhampura police station area on Wednesday night, police added.

Jaipur: In a horrific incident, a man killed his wife and strangled his eight-year-old daughter to death in the Dudu area of Rajasthan's Jaipur, police said on Thursday. The cause of the murder is likely to be financial stress, and an investigation has been launched to ascertain it, police added.

Dudu Superintendent of Police Shivlal Bairwa said that after committing the murder, the accused sat beside the bodies of his wife and daughter throughout the night. "On Thursday morning, he told people going for a morning walk that he had killed his wife and daughter. The panicked locals then informed the police. But before the police could arrive, the accused surrendered himself at the Mokhampura police station," he added.

Bairwa said the spot has been inspected by the forensic team to collect vital evidence. "The accused has been taken into custody, and the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the Dudu sub-district hospital, where they will be handed over to the family after post-mortems conducted by a medical board," the SP added.

Vanshika. (ETV Bharat)

Family members said Surjeet worked in a plate-making factory and was diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB) about a year ago, for which he was undergoing treatment. The illness led to financial problems, due to which he used to have frequent quarrels at home.

"On Wednesday, his elder son had gone to a wedding ceremony in Didwana with his uncle Manjeet. Surjeet, Saroj and Vanshika were at home that night. Saroj and Vanshika were sleeping on the terrace, where a ghastly incident took place," said a family member.