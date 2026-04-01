ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Wife, Son While They Were Asleep; Daughter Critical In Attack

Amanagallu: A man allegedly bludgeoned his wife and young son to death and critically injured his daughter following a heated argument in their house in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. According to police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday at Puligonipalli Thanda under Sitaramnagar Thanda Panchayat limits in Amanagallu mandal.

Police said the accused, Banavath Ramdas Naik, attacked his family with a heavy stone pestle while they were asleep. Ramdas had married Kavita (28) in 2010 after they fell in love while working at a cotton mill in Amanagallu. The couple has three daughters and a son, police said.

A few months ago, both had left their jobs. Kavita was working as a daily wage labourer to support the family, while Ramdas Naik had become addicted to alcohol and frequently created disturbances at home.

Late on Monday night, the couple had a heated argument, causing panic among the children. Their eldest daughter, Pavitra, left the house and went to stay with relatives, fearing trouble. Later, Kavita and her children, Pranira (9) and Harshavardhan (7), went to sleep.