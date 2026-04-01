Telangana Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Wife, Son While They Were Asleep; Daughter Critical In Attack
Police revealed that a case of harassment was registered against accused Ramdas Naik in 2023, which was later settled in a Loj Adalat.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Amanagallu: A man allegedly bludgeoned his wife and young son to death and critically injured his daughter following a heated argument in their house in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. According to police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday at Puligonipalli Thanda under Sitaramnagar Thanda Panchayat limits in Amanagallu mandal.
Police said the accused, Banavath Ramdas Naik, attacked his family with a heavy stone pestle while they were asleep. Ramdas had married Kavita (28) in 2010 after they fell in love while working at a cotton mill in Amanagallu. The couple has three daughters and a son, police said.
A few months ago, both had left their jobs. Kavita was working as a daily wage labourer to support the family, while Ramdas Naik had become addicted to alcohol and frequently created disturbances at home.
Late on Monday night, the couple had a heated argument, causing panic among the children. Their eldest daughter, Pavitra, left the house and went to stay with relatives, fearing trouble. Later, Kavita and her children, Pranira (9) and Harshavardhan (7), went to sleep.
In the early hours of Tuesday, Ramdas Naik, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, attacked them with a pestle. Kavita and her son died on the spot, while Pranitha sustained critical injuries.
Immediately after receiving information, Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured girl to Osmania Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Confirming the details, Amanagallu Circle Inspector Venkateshwarlu, who visited the crime scene along with ACP Janaki Reddy, said, "The accused has been taken into custody."
Police also revealed that a case of harassment had been registered against Ramdas Naik in 2023, which was later settled in a Loj Adalat. Meanwhile, Ramdas' second daughter, Pavani, has demanded strict punishment for her father.