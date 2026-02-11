ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion, Uploads Video On Social Media

Sangrur: A man allegedly killed his wife after suspecting that she has an extra marital relationship in Punjab's Sangrur. The incident took place in Khandebad village near Lehragaga in Sangrur district, The deceased has been identified as Harkirtan Kaur, also known as Geetu. She was reportedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. Harkirtan Kaur was the mother of three minor children.

According to police, the accused, Kuldeep Singh, allegedly recorded a video after killing his wife and uploaded it on social media. Following the incident, Kuldeep Singh himself reached the Lehragaga police station and confessed the crime. Police teams rushed to the spot, took custody of the body, and began an investigation.

Lehragaga DSP Ranbir Singh said that an FIR has been registered and the accused has been taken into custody. “The police have registered an FIR and arrested the accused. The exact motive behind the murder is yet to be officially established. However, preliminary investigation suggests that the accused committed the crime following domestic disputes, family conflicts, and suspicion of his wife having an extramarital relationship,” DSP Ranbir Singh said.