Man Kills Wife Over Subhadra Scheme Installment In Odisha's Dhenkanal
Kaushalya Padhan was allegedly killed by her husband after she withdrew the fifth installment of the scheme, reports Urmila Patra.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
Dhenkanal: Money disbursed under Subhadra, the flagship scheme of the Government of Odisha, designed to empower women through direct financial support, enhance their socio-economic well-being, and promote financial inclusion, ended in a tragedy at a village in Odisha's Dhenkanal district.
One of the lakhs of beneficiaries of the scheme, Kaushalya Padhan (35) of Indipur Juang Sahi withdrew the fifth installment of the scheme of Rs 5,000 on Friday night. But her husband, Girish Padhan an alcoholic, had an eye on the amount and demanded Kaushalya to hand over it to him. As Kaushalya refused, Girish, drunk heavily, allegedly beat her to death and buried the body at the backyard of his house.
But Girish, drunk as he was, allegedly did not bury Kaushalya's body completely. A few locals spotted Kaushalya's body as it had the hands raised. As police were informed, Kaushalya's body was exhumed and seized. As the body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, Girish was detained.
The deceased's brother Suku Dhal said, "No one knew what happened at night. In the morning, people nearby saw my sister's body buried in the ground with her hands up." He said Kaushalya was buried alive.
Dhenkanal Additional District Security Officer Indurekha Pashkabad said, "A murder case was reported at the Sadar police station in Indipur Juang Sahi. After receiving information, police reached the spot. With the help of a scientific team, the body was rescued and sent to the district headquarters hospital for autopsy. The accused has been arrested and investigation is on."
Also Read
Couple Hiding In Manipur Arrested For Odia Woman's Murder In Tamil Nadu