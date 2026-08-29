ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Wife Over Subhadra Scheme Installment In Odisha's Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Money disbursed under Subhadra, the flagship scheme of the Government of Odisha, designed to empower women through direct financial support, enhance their socio-economic well-being, and promote financial inclusion, ended in a tragedy at a village in Odisha's Dhenkanal district.

One of the lakhs of beneficiaries of the scheme, Kaushalya Padhan (35) of Indipur Juang Sahi withdrew the fifth installment of the scheme of Rs 5,000 on Friday night. But her husband, Girish Padhan an alcoholic, had an eye on the amount and demanded Kaushalya to hand over it to him. As Kaushalya refused, Girish, drunk heavily, allegedly beat her to death and buried the body at the backyard of his house.

But Girish, drunk as he was, allegedly did not bury Kaushalya's body completely. A few locals spotted Kaushalya's body as it had the hands raised. As police were informed, Kaushalya's body was exhumed and seized. As the body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, Girish was detained.

The deceased's brother Suku Dhal said, "No one knew what happened at night. In the morning, people nearby saw my sister's body buried in the ground with her hands up." He said Kaushalya was buried alive.