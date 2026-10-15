ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute, Ends Life In Sirsa

The Sadar police station in Sirsa. ( ETV Bharat )

Sirsa: A man allegedly killed his wife over a domestic dispute and subsequently ended his own life in Dashmesh Nagar under the Sadar police station of Sirsa district in Haryana, police said on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Chandra Prakash (45) and his wife, Sheela. It has been learnt that Chandra Prakash worked as a mason.

"When the police arrived at the spot, Sheela's body was found in the kitchen, while Chandra Prakash was found dead in a room," investigating officer Lekhraj said. The police took both bodies into custody and, following the completion of the inquest proceedings, sent them to the Civil Hospital in Sirsa for post-mortem. The statement of the couple's son, Gaurav, has been recorded and further action is being taken based on his account.