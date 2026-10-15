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Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute, Ends Life In Sirsa

The police took both bodies into custody and, following the completion of the inquest proceedings, sent them to the Civil Hospital in Sirsa for post-mortem.

The Sadar police station in Sirsa.
The Sadar police station in Sirsa. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 15, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Sirsa: A man allegedly killed his wife over a domestic dispute and subsequently ended his own life in Dashmesh Nagar under the Sadar police station of Sirsa district in Haryana, police said on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Chandra Prakash (45) and his wife, Sheela. It has been learnt that Chandra Prakash worked as a mason.

"When the police arrived at the spot, Sheela's body was found in the kitchen, while Chandra Prakash was found dead in a room," investigating officer Lekhraj said.

The police took both bodies into custody and, following the completion of the inquest proceedings, sent them to the Civil Hospital in Sirsa for post-mortem.

The statement of the couple's son, Gaurav, has been recorded and further action is being taken based on his account.

Preliminary information revealed by the police suggests that the couple frequently had domestic discord, which is believed to be the likely motive behind the incident.

"The matter is being investigated, and further details will be examined based on the post-mortem report and other evidence," a police official said.

Subhash Kumar, the brother of Chandra Prakash, confirmed that the couple had often been embroiled in domestic disputes, and even argued just the day before the incident.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

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TAGGED:

SADAR POLICE STATION SIRSA
HARYANA POLICE
SIRSA CIVIL HOSPITAL
DOMESTIC DISPUTE
MAN KILLS WIFE IN SIRSA

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