ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Wife, Dies By Suicide At Brother-In-Law's House In Rajasthan

Bhilwara: In a shocking suspected twin suicide reported from Rajasthan, a man allegedly killed his wife by strangling her and striking her with an iron object and later died by suicide inside the house of her sister in Bhilwara, police said on Monday.

The incident has come to light from Aamli Bardod village, under the jurisdiction of Hamirgarh police station.

Bhilwara Sadar DYSP Nemichand stated that on Monday morning, the Hamirgarh police station received information that Kalu Jat, a resident of Banka Kheda, had died by suicide at the home of his brother-in-law, Jagdish Jat, in Aamli Bardod village. A police team immediately reached the location. Kalu Jat was found dead, while the body of his wife, Durga, was lying on a bed in the room, he said. Jagdish, the brother of the deceased Durga lodged a formal complaint in this regard.

Hamirgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Beda arrived at the scene with a police team and initiated an investigation. Given the gravity of the matter, the Mobile Forensic Unit (MOB) and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were also called to the site and collected evidence.