Man Kills Wife, Dies By Suicide At Brother-In-Law's House In Rajasthan
Police suspect the man killed his wife by strangling her and striking her with an iron object and later died by suicide.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
Bhilwara: In a shocking suspected twin suicide reported from Rajasthan, a man allegedly killed his wife by strangling her and striking her with an iron object and later died by suicide inside the house of her sister in Bhilwara, police said on Monday.
The incident has come to light from Aamli Bardod village, under the jurisdiction of Hamirgarh police station.
Bhilwara Sadar DYSP Nemichand stated that on Monday morning, the Hamirgarh police station received information that Kalu Jat, a resident of Banka Kheda, had died by suicide at the home of his brother-in-law, Jagdish Jat, in Aamli Bardod village. A police team immediately reached the location. Kalu Jat was found dead, while the body of his wife, Durga, was lying on a bed in the room, he said. Jagdish, the brother of the deceased Durga lodged a formal complaint in this regard.
Hamirgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Beda arrived at the scene with a police team and initiated an investigation. Given the gravity of the matter, the Mobile Forensic Unit (MOB) and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were also called to the site and collected evidence.
The police handed over the bodies of the deceased couple to their relatives following post-mortem examinations. Additionally, the couple's mobile phones have been seized and are undergoing detailed technical analysis to ascertain the actual reasons behind the incident.
Preliminary investigation suggests that Kalu Jat first murdered his wife, Durga, by strangling her and attacking her with an iron object, subsequently taking his own life.
DYSP Nemichand stated that, prima facie, relatives and villagers believe Kalu Jat was under stress due to financial constraints and family issues, which led him to take this step. The police are thoroughly investigating all aspects before drawing any conclusions. The actual cause of the incident will only be revealed once the investigation is complete.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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