Man Kills Wife, Daughter, Sister-In-Law, Dies By Suicide In Telangana

Vikarabad: A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife, daughter and sister-in-law before taking his own life in Kulkacherla mandal of Vikarabad district of Telangana on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the incident took place between 2.30 am and 3 am. Police received information through the 'Dial 100' emergency helpline and rushed to the spot immediately.

Police said that another daughter of the man escaped his attack but sustained injuries. Officials said that the man, identified as Vepuri Yadayya, allegedly killed his wife, Alivelu (in her mid-30s), his younger daughter (aged around 10) and Hanmamma, his sister-in-law (mid-40s) with a sickle when they were sleeping in the house. Officials also said that his elder daughter has been admitted to the hospital with injuries. The man later died by suicide in the house, they said.