Man Kills Wife, Daughter, Sister-In-Law, Dies By Suicide In Telangana
A man in Telangana allegedly killed his wife, daughter, and sister-in-law before dying by suicide. His elder daughter survived with injuries.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 1:43 PM IST
Vikarabad: A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife, daughter and sister-in-law before taking his own life in Kulkacherla mandal of Vikarabad district of Telangana on Sunday, police said.
According to police, the incident took place between 2.30 am and 3 am. Police received information through the 'Dial 100' emergency helpline and rushed to the spot immediately.
Police said that another daughter of the man escaped his attack but sustained injuries. Officials said that the man, identified as Vepuri Yadayya, allegedly killed his wife, Alivelu (in her mid-30s), his younger daughter (aged around 10) and Hanmamma, his sister-in-law (mid-40s) with a sickle when they were sleeping in the house. Officials also said that his elder daughter has been admitted to the hospital with injuries. The man later died by suicide in the house, they said.
Parigi Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Srinivas rushed to the spot and took cognisance of the situation. He directed the officials to conduct a thorough investigation. Based on the preliminary investigation, police officials said that there seems to be some disputes between the man and his wife. A case was registered and further investigation is on, police added.
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
