Man Kills Wife, 4-Year-Old Son Before Attempting Suicide In Thrissur
Police said preliminary findings pointed to a domestic dispute as the possible motive as further investigation continues.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST
Thrissur: A man allegedly killed his wife and their four-year-old son before attempting suicide at Valapad Beach in Thrissur in the early hours of Thursday.
The deceased have been identified as Vismaya, 30, and her son, Daksh. The accused, Thekkiniyedath Vijesh, was admitted to Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital, where he is said to be in a critical condition. Police said a blade was used in the attack.
The incident occurred between 1:00–1:30 am. After attacking Vismaya, Vijesh allegedly took the child into another room and locked the door. Hearing Vismaya’s cries, her brother forced the door open and found her seriously injured.
When police arrived at the scene, they found Vijesh and Daksh with cut injuries on their throats and shifted them to hospital, where Daksh succumbed to his injuries. According to the police, Vismaya’s brother was the first to discover her with her throat slit.
Deputy Superintendent of Police R. Ratheesh said preliminary findings pointed to a domestic dispute as a possible motive. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths and Vijesh’s injuries.
Sources said the couple had a history of domestic discord and were due to attend the police station later on Thursday. The investigation of the case is being conducted under the supervision of the Kodungallur DySP R Ratheesh Kumar.
“The killings were carried out using a blade. Preliminary findings suggest that a domestic dispute led to the incident,” the DySP said. The motive and full sequence of events have not yet been established yet, and the allegations remain subject to the investigation.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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