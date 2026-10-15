ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Wife, 4-Year-Old Son Before Attempting Suicide In Thrissur

Representational Image ( ETV Bharat )

Thrissur: A man allegedly killed his wife and their four-year-old son before attempting suicide at Valapad Beach in Thrissur in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Vismaya, 30, and her son, Daksh. The accused, Thekkiniyedath Vijesh, was admitted to Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital, where he is said to be in a critical condition. Police said a blade was used in the attack.

The incident occurred between 1:00–1:30 am. After attacking Vismaya, Vijesh allegedly took the child into another room and locked the door. Hearing Vismaya’s cries, her brother forced the door open and found her seriously injured. When police arrived at the scene, they found Vijesh and Daksh with cut injuries on their throats and shifted them to hospital, where Daksh succumbed to his injuries. According to the police, Vismaya’s brother was the first to discover her with her throat slit. Deputy Superintendent of Police R. Ratheesh said preliminary findings pointed to a domestic dispute as a possible motive. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths and Vijesh’s injuries.