ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Man Kills 2-YO Daughter By Feeding Poison-Laced Chickoo, Later Attempts Suicide

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri: A two-year-old girl paid the price of a bitter domestic dispute in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, losing her life after she was allegedly fed poison by her own father.

The incident, which took place in Lachammagudem village under Sansthan Narayanapuram mandal, came to light after the child succumbed during treatment at the hospital, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused, identified as Varikuppala Ravi, was married to Swathi, a resident of Madgula mandal in Ranga Reddy district, three years ago. Swathi had been living at her parental home for the last three months with their younger child Mayuri, who is just nine months old. Their elder daughter was staying with him.

Owing to a domestic dispute, Swathi had discussed with the elders in the family and later approached the police, seeking custody of the child. Accordingly, a meeting was scheduled on Monday (March 23) to resolve the issue. However, on Saturday (March 21), Ravi allegedly mixed rat poison into a chickoo fruit and gave it to his elder daughter. Soon after consuming it, the girl began vomiting and lost consciousness.

Soon, police said, Ravi also attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills along with the poison. Seeing the condition, family members rushed him to a hospital in Nalgonda, while the child was shifted to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad. However, despite efforts by doctors, the toddler succumbed on Monday.