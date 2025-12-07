ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Two Minor Children Before Ending His Life In Uttar Pradesh: Police

Bijnor: Three members of a family, including two minor children, were found dead on Saturday under suspicious circumstances in Mubarakpur Khadar village of Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, police said.

The initial probe revealed that a man allegedly poisoned his son and daughter before ending his life over a marital dispute. Police identified the deceased as Baburam (28), his son Deepanshu (5) and his daughter Harshika (3).

According to the police, the case appears to be a result of a marital dispute. “The family members told us that a dispute had been ongoing between the husband and wife for several days,” they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Prakash Kumar said that on Saturday afternoon, Baburam took his children to a forest near their home and poisoned them and then consumed poison himself.

“His family members revealed that Baburam probably took this step due to family discord, as Baburam and his wife Rita would often quarrel. She was living at her parents' home and returned on Friday morning, when the couple argued over something, leading to the horrific incident,” he said.