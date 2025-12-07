Man Kills Two Minor Children Before Ending His Life In Uttar Pradesh: Police
Police said that the man, a vegetable seller, took the extreme step allegedly due to a marital dispute.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 5:55 PM IST
Bijnor: Three members of a family, including two minor children, were found dead on Saturday under suspicious circumstances in Mubarakpur Khadar village of Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, police said.
The initial probe revealed that a man allegedly poisoned his son and daughter before ending his life over a marital dispute. Police identified the deceased as Baburam (28), his son Deepanshu (5) and his daughter Harshika (3).
According to the police, the case appears to be a result of a marital dispute. “The family members told us that a dispute had been ongoing between the husband and wife for several days,” they said.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Prakash Kumar said that on Saturday afternoon, Baburam took his children to a forest near their home and poisoned them and then consumed poison himself.
“His family members revealed that Baburam probably took this step due to family discord, as Baburam and his wife Rita would often quarrel. She was living at her parents' home and returned on Friday morning, when the couple argued over something, leading to the horrific incident,” he said.
Upon receiving information from a hospital, we rushed to the spot and took all three to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the SP said.
Baburam's body is being sent for a post-mortem, while the children's bodies have been taken to the village by their family members, the ASP added.
Suicide is not a solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
