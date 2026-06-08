ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Three Minor Daughters In Jharkhand, Arrested

Locals gathered outside the house where three minor girls were murdered ( ETV Bharat )

Giridih: A man was arrested for allegedly killing his three minor daughters inside their house in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Monday morning, police said.

The incident took place in Turukdiha village under the Muffasil police station area.

SDPO Jeetbahan Oraon said, "Nand Yadav has been arrested on charges of hacking his three minor daughters to death with a sharp object. The motive behind the murders is yet to be ascertained."

Upon information, SDPO Oraon and Muffasil police station in-charge Shyam Kishore Mahto arrived at the scene and the bodies were sent for autopsy at a government hospital. Police said the deceased have been identified as Pallavi (12) and her seven-year-old twin sisters, Riddhi and Siddhi.