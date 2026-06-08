Man Kills Three Minor Daughters In Jharkhand, Arrested
Giridih Police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the incident but locals attributed it to the man's alleged extramarital relationship.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Giridih: A man was arrested for allegedly killing his three minor daughters inside their house in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Monday morning, police said.
The incident took place in Turukdiha village under the Muffasil police station area.
SDPO Jeetbahan Oraon said, "Nand Yadav has been arrested on charges of hacking his three minor daughters to death with a sharp object. The motive behind the murders is yet to be ascertained."
Upon information, SDPO Oraon and Muffasil police station in-charge Shyam Kishore Mahto arrived at the scene and the bodies were sent for autopsy at a government hospital. Police said the deceased have been identified as Pallavi (12) and her seven-year-old twin sisters, Riddhi and Siddhi.
Locals have alleged that Nandkishore committed the murders as he was having an extramarital affair with a woman but this has not yet been confirmed. They further claimed that he intended to kill his wife, Radha Devi, and son, Pantu Yadav, as well, but they had managed to escape.
According to family members, Nandkishore arrived home drunk the previous night and a commotion ensued throughout the night. In the morning, he hacked his three daughters to death, they said.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident. The crime scene has been examined, and a forensic team has arrived here to collect evidence.
SDPO Oraon said, "The weapon used in the crime has been seized. An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances and motive behind the incident".
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