ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Teenage Girl In Andhra Pradesh, Ends Life By Suicide After Families Disapprove Marriage

Police team gathering details from the relatives of deceased girl Mahalakshmi murdered by a young man in Vijayawada. ( ETV Bharat )

Vijayawada: A twenty-two-year-old man killed a teenage girl in the Vijayawada area of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning and later took his life by suicide after their families disapproved of their marriage.

The incident triggered tension in the area, and the police on Sunday handed over the bodies to the families for last rites.

The man, identified as Moku Chinna, 22, allegedly killed the girl, Padavala Mahalakshmi, 19, by attacking her with a knife inside their house before jumping off from a nearby apartment building, leading to his death.

​The incident, which occurred in Vijayawada’s New Rajarajeswari Peta area, plunged the families into grief. ​Hailing from Srikakulam district, Chinna came to Vijayawada for a living, doing daily-wage labor. He frequently visited his relatives' home in New Rajarajeswari Peta, where he became acquainted with Mahalakshmi, who lived in the same neighborhood. The acquaintance gradually turned into love, and they both dreamed of spending their lives together.

​Believing it would be best to get married, they recently expressed their feelings to their family elders. However, following the elders' refusal, Mahalakshmi started keeping her distance from Chinna.

Unable to bear the rejection from the elders and the fact that the girl he loved so dearly was distancing herself, the young man turned to killing the girl and ending his own life.

On Saturday, he went directly to Mahalakshmi’s home who was alone as her grandmother, Shantamma, had stepped out into the market.

Chinna slashed Mahalakshmi's neck with a knife, and before the neighbors could rush to the scene after hearing her screams, he fled through the back of the house.