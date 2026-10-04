Man Kills Teenage Girl In Andhra Pradesh, Ends Life By Suicide After Families Disapprove Marriage
The incident in Vijayawada has left families in a pall of gloom while bodies were handed over by police for last rites, reports Srinivasa Mohan.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Vijayawada: A twenty-two-year-old man killed a teenage girl in the Vijayawada area of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning and later took his life by suicide after their families disapproved of their marriage.
The incident triggered tension in the area, and the police on Sunday handed over the bodies to the families for last rites.
The man, identified as Moku Chinna, 22, allegedly killed the girl, Padavala Mahalakshmi, 19, by attacking her with a knife inside their house before jumping off from a nearby apartment building, leading to his death.
The incident, which occurred in Vijayawada’s New Rajarajeswari Peta area, plunged the families into grief. Hailing from Srikakulam district, Chinna came to Vijayawada for a living, doing daily-wage labor. He frequently visited his relatives' home in New Rajarajeswari Peta, where he became acquainted with Mahalakshmi, who lived in the same neighborhood. The acquaintance gradually turned into love, and they both dreamed of spending their lives together.
Believing it would be best to get married, they recently expressed their feelings to their family elders. However, following the elders' refusal, Mahalakshmi started keeping her distance from Chinna.
Unable to bear the rejection from the elders and the fact that the girl he loved so dearly was distancing herself, the young man turned to killing the girl and ending his own life.
On Saturday, he went directly to Mahalakshmi’s home who was alone as her grandmother, Shantamma, had stepped out into the market.
Chinna slashed Mahalakshmi's neck with a knife, and before the neighbors could rush to the scene after hearing her screams, he fled through the back of the house.
“After attacking my granddaughter with the knife, the man jumped off from another building ,”said the elderly grandmother, Shantamma, who wept inconsolably, recalling how she watched her granddaughter collapse in a pool of blood right before her eyes.
After attacking Mahalakshmi with the knife, Chinna ran to the top of a nearby JNNURM apartment building and jumped off. He died on the spot.
Meanwhile, Mahalakshmi, who was bleeding heavily, was rushed to the hospital for treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.
The Ajit Singh Nagar police are investigating the incident. CI Chandrasekhar visited the crime scene to investigate the case. Mahalakshmi was living with her grandmother after the girl’s parents had separated at a young age.
Her father, Durga Rao, who remarried, had been living separately, while Mahalakshmi lived with her grandmother. Mahalakshmi's family, originally from Tamil Nadu, had settled in Vijayawada.
After his second marriage, Durga Rao made a living doing manual labor in the Gollapudi area of Vijayawada and left his daughter, Mahalakshmi, in the care of his mother. Meanwhile, following the post-mortem examinations, both bodies were handed over to the families for last rites.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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