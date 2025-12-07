Man Kills Son Over Latter's Insistence To Bring His Wife Back Home In Punjab's Ajnala
The accused, Harpal Singh allegedly hit his son, Simranjang with a brick on his head after an altercation on Sunday morning.
Amritsar: A man killed his son after a quarrel over the latter's insistence to bring his wife back home from his in-laws' place at Punjab's Ajnala.
The incident occurred at Kiampur village in Ajnala where the victim, Simarjang Singh was hit on the head by his father, Harpal Singh after an altercation. Police said Simarjang and his wife, Navpreet Kaur were in a strained relationship and the latter had been staying with her parents.
Simarjang and Navpreet had got married around four years back and they have a two-year-old son. Navpreet alleged she was harassed by her in-laws over dowry who also assaulted her on numerous occasions. "I left for my parents' place in March. I had been talking to my husband who wanted me to return," she said.
According to Navpreet, her in-laws were opposed to her return and allegedly wanted their son to remarry, which had led to prolonged tension between the two families.
On Sunday morning, when Simranjang insisted again that his wife should come home, a heated argument allegedly broke out between him and Harpal. In a fit of rage, Harpal allegedly hit him with a brick, striking him repeatedly on the head. He died on the spot from severe head injuries, said police. Navpreet alleged her mother-in-law was present when Harpal killed Simranjang.
Ajnala Police Station SHO Himanshu Bhagat said a murder case has been registered based on a statement by the victim’s grandfather. Police have arrested Harpal, while his wife is absconding and a manhunt has been launched to nab her. Further probe into the incident is on, he said.
