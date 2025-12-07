ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Son Over Latter's Insistence To Bring His Wife Back Home In Punjab's Ajnala

Amritsar: A man killed his son after a quarrel over the latter's insistence to bring his wife back home from his in-laws' place at Punjab's Ajnala.

The incident occurred at Kiampur village in Ajnala where the victim, Simarjang Singh was hit on the head by his father, Harpal Singh after an altercation. Police said Simarjang and his wife, Navpreet Kaur were in a strained relationship and the latter had been staying with her parents.

Simarjang and Navpreet had got married around four years back and they have a two-year-old son. Navpreet alleged she was harassed by her in-laws over dowry who also assaulted her on numerous occasions. "I left for my parents' place in March. I had been talking to my husband who wanted me to return," she said.