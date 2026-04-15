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Man Kills 6-Year-Old Son In Karnataka After Being Taunted By Friends

Vijayapura: A man in Karnataka's Vijayapura district allegedly killed his six-year-old son after being repeatedly taunted by others that the child did not resemble him. "The incident took place in Nagathana village and came to light after a detailed police investigation," police said on Wednesday.

According to the District Superintendent of Police, Laxman Nimbraj, the accused, identified as Mallikarjuna Arakeri, has been arrested. SP Nimraj said, "Preliminary investigation revealed that he murdered his son by pushing him into the Krishna River."

Police said that the accused was upset for a long time due to comments from people in his village, who often mocked him, saying that his son did not look like him. These remarks allegedly angered him and led him to plan the murder.

On March 16, Mallikarjuna took his son Sindagi, claiming that he was enrolling the child in a coaching centre. However, he instead took the boy to the Krishna River near Karad in Maharashtra's Satara district and pushed him into the water. He then returned home and pretended that nothing had happened.