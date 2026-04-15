Man Kills 6-Year-Old Son In Karnataka After Being Taunted By Friends
A father in Karnataka killed his son by throwing him into the Krishna River after being taunted that the child did not resemble him.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Vijayapura: A man in Karnataka's Vijayapura district allegedly killed his six-year-old son after being repeatedly taunted by others that the child did not resemble him. "The incident took place in Nagathana village and came to light after a detailed police investigation," police said on Wednesday.
According to the District Superintendent of Police, Laxman Nimbraj, the accused, identified as Mallikarjuna Arakeri, has been arrested. SP Nimraj said, "Preliminary investigation revealed that he murdered his son by pushing him into the Krishna River."
Police said that the accused was upset for a long time due to comments from people in his village, who often mocked him, saying that his son did not look like him. These remarks allegedly angered him and led him to plan the murder.
On March 16, Mallikarjuna took his son Sindagi, claiming that he was enrolling the child in a coaching centre. However, he instead took the boy to the Krishna River near Karad in Maharashtra's Satara district and pushed him into the water. He then returned home and pretended that nothing had happened.
The boy's mother, Bhagyashree, later grew suspicious when her husband avoided letting her speak to their son over the phone. She said that when she insisted on talking to the child, her husband made a call and someone falsely claimed that the boy was busy playing.
She further said that on March 31, a day before their son's birthday, Mallikarjuna took her to Sindagi, saying they would meet the child. However, he kept her waiting the entire day and did not allow her to meet him. Concerned, she informed village elders, but the accused did not reveal anything. Later, he told her to "forget about their son" and left the house.
Meanwhile, Satara Police in Maharashtra had issued a statement about an unidentified boy's body found in the Krishna River. SP said that after Bhagyashree filed a missing person complaint, police connected the case and detained Mallikarjuna. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and was arrested.
Further investigation is underway.
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