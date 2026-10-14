ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Son, Daughter-In-Law Over Panchayat Election Nomination Dispute In Rajasthan

Churu: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly ran over his son and daughter-in-law with his vehicle, killing both in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Wednesday. Efforts are underway to detain the accused, they added.

The incident occurred in Changoi village of Taranagar in Churu. Upon information, a team from the Taranagar police station arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies to Taranagar hospital mortuary. The team then gathered details about the incident and launched an investigation.

According to Taranagar DSP Rohit Sankhla, a dispute had arisen between the father and son regarding the upcoming Panchayat elections in Changoi village. The man was adamant about contesting the election, scheduled next month, while his son opposed him. This disagreement led to a verbal altercation between the two. Consequently, late on Tuesday night, the son left the house in anger and headed towards the local weighbridge. His wife also went out to pacify him.

In a fit of rage, the accused father, rushed out in his vehicle and allegedly ran over both of them.

Soon, police arrived at the scene, had both bodies placed in the Taranagar hospital mortuary, and initiated proceedings to detain the accused father. The police are investigating the entire matter, and further action will be taken based on the report, an official said.