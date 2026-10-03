ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills 4 Family Members In MP's Anuppur District

Anuppur: A 32-year-old mentally unstable man allegedly killed his mother, grandparents and a five-year-old cousin while injuring four others in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The gruesome sequence of events unfolded over four hours at Amoda village under Karanpathar police station limits, about 80 km from the district headquarters, said Superintendent of Police Vikrant Murab.

The deceased were identified as Bhanni Bai (70), Sampat Singh (75), Anupiya Bai (50) and Monika (5). Accused Prem Singh, a resident of Umaria district who appeared to be deranged and had a history of violence, was taken into custody, SP Murab told PTI over the phone from the spot.

According to the preliminary investigation, the attacks took place between 2 am and 5.30 am at Prem Singh's maternal grandparents' house. Prem Singh first allegedly attacked priest Gangaram at a nearby Shani temple with a stick, leaving him unconscious and seriously injured.

Villagers who heard the screams reached the spot and tied up Prem Singh with a rope. The injured priest was taken by his relatives to a private hospital in Jabalpur district, where his condition was said to be critical, police said.

However, Prem Singh's mother, Anupiya Bai, untied him at around 4 am. He returned home, took a bath, and thereafter attacked people inside the house with a stick and stones, SP Murab said. He allegedly first attacked his grandmother, grandfather, mother and cousin Monika, striking them on the head and limbs. Two other children were also attacked.