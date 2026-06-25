ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Pregnant Wife By Dunking Her Head In Bucket Full Of Water In Haryana; Accused Absconding

Faridabad: A youth allegedly killed his six-month pregnant wife by submerging her head in a bucket full of water over a trivial argument in Haryana's Faridabad district, police said on Thursday. The youth absconded after the incident and a search has been launched, police said.

The incident took place in Panchsheel Colony Part-2 under the Palla police station area of ​​Faridabad on Wednesday morning.

The accused, Amit Gupta, a native of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, and Neha Kumari from Bihar's Muzaffarpur, got married on April 30, 2025. Since then, the couple had been living in a rented house in Panchsheel Colony. Neha was expecting her first child. Amit worked in a private company but did not like going to the office daily. This led to frequent disputes between the couple.

According to family members, on Wednesday morning, an argument arose between the couple after Neha urged him to go to work. The dispute escalated, and in a fit of rage, Amit started assaulting Neha. "He first attempted to strangle her with a 'dupatta' (scarf) and then repeatedly submerging her head in a bucket of water, leading to her death," a relative complained to the police.