Man Kills Pregnant Wife By Dunking Her Head In Bucket Full Of Water In Haryana; Accused Absconding
Family members said the couple had frequent quarrels over trivial matters, which may have led to the incident.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Faridabad: A youth allegedly killed his six-month pregnant wife by submerging her head in a bucket full of water over a trivial argument in Haryana's Faridabad district, police said on Thursday. The youth absconded after the incident and a search has been launched, police said.
The incident took place in Panchsheel Colony Part-2 under the Palla police station area of Faridabad on Wednesday morning.
The accused, Amit Gupta, a native of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, and Neha Kumari from Bihar's Muzaffarpur, got married on April 30, 2025. Since then, the couple had been living in a rented house in Panchsheel Colony. Neha was expecting her first child. Amit worked in a private company but did not like going to the office daily. This led to frequent disputes between the couple.
According to family members, on Wednesday morning, an argument arose between the couple after Neha urged him to go to work. The dispute escalated, and in a fit of rage, Amit started assaulting Neha. "He first attempted to strangle her with a 'dupatta' (scarf) and then repeatedly submerging her head in a bucket of water, leading to her death," a relative complained to the police.
Amit then called his uncle, who lives in Alipur village near the Badarpur border, and told him that he had murdered his wife. After this, he fled the house and his mobile phone is switched off since then.
Neha's brother-in-law said they had called her several times since morning but she did not answer. Later, they heard that she had been murdered and rushed here. Amit and Neha had frequent quarrels over trivial issues and this may have led to the incident, he said.
Upon information, a team from Palla police station arrived at the scene and sent the body to the Civil Hospital mortuary for autopsy. The Crime Branch and a forensic team were also summoned to the site to collect evidence. The ACP (Sarai) also visited the scene for investigation.
Palla Station House Officer (SHO) Satya Prakash said the incident was reported by the deceased's family members. "Preliminary investigations indicate she was murdered but all facts are being examined and raids are being conducted to locate the absconding husband. Further legal action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and forensic findings," Prakash said.
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