ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Partner Over Suspicion Of Affair; Carries Body In Car From Kolhapur To Thane

Thane: A man allegedly strangled his partner to death after suspecting her of having an affair with another person and transported the body in a car from Kolhapur to Thane in Maharashtra before being caught, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Prakash Ananda Patil (40), from Shirgaon village in Kolhapur district, has been arrested, they said.

He was in a relationship with widow Surekha Shivajine Are (40), also from Shirgaon, and suspected her of being involved with another person, senior inspector Vijay Kadbane of Narpoli police station told PTI.

Patil allegedly killed the woman by strangling her at his farm in Shirgaon at around 11 am on Sunday, he said.