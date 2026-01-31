ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills Parents, Sister In Karnataka's Vijayanagar; Held

Vijayanagar: The bodies of a man, his wife and their daughter were exhumed by police at a house in Karnataka's Vijayanagar district on Saturday.

Police said Bhimraj, his wife Jayalakshmi and their daughter Amrutha were murdered by their son, Akshay Kumar who buried the bodies in the rented house LB Colony on Harapanahalli Road in Kottur. Akshay, from Doddakittadahalli village in Hosadurga taluk, Chitradurga district, was arrested after he tried to file a missing person case at the Tilak Nagar police station in Bengaluru.

Police became suspicious when Akshay gave vague statements about where he thought his parents and sister had gone. After police sustained the questioning, he admitted to have committed the crime. He said he killed his parents and sister on January 27 and buried their bodies inside the house before fleeing to Bengaluru.

Police said Akshay was upset over a family dispute over his sister’s romantic relationship with a youth. Akshay reportedly opposed the relationship. When his parents reportedly supported his sister and tried to reason with him, he murdered them in a rage. However, the exact motive for the murder is still under investigation.