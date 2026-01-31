Man Kills Parents, Sister In Karnataka's Vijayanagar; Held
The accused had buried the bodies of the victims in a rented house in Kuttur. The bodies were exhumed by police on Saturday.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 9:32 PM IST
Vijayanagar: The bodies of a man, his wife and their daughter were exhumed by police at a house in Karnataka's Vijayanagar district on Saturday.
Police said Bhimraj, his wife Jayalakshmi and their daughter Amrutha were murdered by their son, Akshay Kumar who buried the bodies in the rented house LB Colony on Harapanahalli Road in Kottur. Akshay, from Doddakittadahalli village in Hosadurga taluk, Chitradurga district, was arrested after he tried to file a missing person case at the Tilak Nagar police station in Bengaluru.
Police became suspicious when Akshay gave vague statements about where he thought his parents and sister had gone. After police sustained the questioning, he admitted to have committed the crime. He said he killed his parents and sister on January 27 and buried their bodies inside the house before fleeing to Bengaluru.
Police said Akshay was upset over a family dispute over his sister’s romantic relationship with a youth. Akshay reportedly opposed the relationship. When his parents reportedly supported his sister and tried to reason with him, he murdered them in a rage. However, the exact motive for the murder is still under investigation.
Police said Askhay was brought to Kottur from Bengaluru on Saturday and was arraigned in the presence of the Assistant Commissioner.
"Akshay had filed a missing complaint at the Tilak Nagar police station in Bengaluru, saying that his father, mother and sister had gone to the hospital and did not return. Accordingly, Tilak Nagar police officials questioned him. The accused then gave conflicting statements. Later, when the police became suspicious and questioned him further, he admitted to the crime following which the Tilak Nagar police registered a murder case," said Vijayanagar SP Jahnavi, adding one more person has been mentioned as an accused in the FIR and probe into the case is on.
The SP said the bodies of the victims have been sent to a government hospital for postmortem.
