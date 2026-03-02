Man Kills Parents, Sister, Grandmother Over Land Money Dispute In Bahraich
A late-night argument over land sale money turned deadly in Bahraich as a son hacked four family members to death. The injured accused was detained.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
By Gaurav Patwa
Bahraich: A man allegedly killed four members of his family following a dispute over money from the sale of land in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district. Police said that the incident took place in Basantpur Rudal Ram village under the Rupaidiha Police Station limits on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
Police said that the accused, identified as Nirankar, attacked his parents, grandmother and sister with an axe late at night after an argument over money and jewellery sold by his father.
According to the complaint, Gurudev, the accused's elder brother, heard loud noises from another room in their house around midnight. He saw Nirankar arguing with their father about the money received from the land sale. In a fit of rage, Nirankar allegedly began attacking family members with an axe.
Police said that the deceased have been identified as Badlu Ram (60), his wife Sanju Devi (56), their daughter Parvati and Badlu Ram's mother Sitala (80). All four died on the spot due to severe injuries. Gurudev was also attacked and sustained injuries while trying to intervene. His son Azad was present during the incident and raised an alarm, which alerted villagers. Soon after, locals gathered at the house and informed the police.
Durga Prasad Tiwari, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, said, "Police reached the scene on information, took bodies into custody and sent them to the District Hospital in Bahraich for post-mortem after completing the required legal formalities. A heavy police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order."
SP Tiwari further said that the accused also injured himself by hitting his head with a brick. He was taken into custody and admitted to the District Hospital in Bahraich. "Later, he was referred to Lucknow for further treatment under police supervision," SP Tiwari added.
He said that an FIR has been registered against Nirankar under Section 103(1)/109(1)of the BNS based on a written complaint. Senior police officials and a forensic team inspected the spot, and a detailed investigation is underway.
