Man Kills Parents, Sister, Grandmother Over Land Money Dispute In Bahraich

By Gaurav Patwa

Bahraich: A man allegedly killed four members of his family following a dispute over money from the sale of land in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district. Police said that the incident took place in Basantpur Rudal Ram village under the Rupaidiha Police Station limits on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Police said that the accused, identified as Nirankar, attacked his parents, grandmother and sister with an axe late at night after an argument over money and jewellery sold by his father.

According to the complaint, Gurudev, the accused's elder brother, heard loud noises from another room in their house around midnight. He saw Nirankar arguing with their father about the money received from the land sale. In a fit of rage, Nirankar allegedly began attacking family members with an axe.